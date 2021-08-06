Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Jack Carlin celebrates winning mental ‘battle’ to claim Olympic sprint gold

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFvGw_0bJqE1Hr00
Jack Carlin celebrated Olympic bronze in the men’s sprint (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Jack Carlin had already won team sprint silver at the Tokyo Olympics but it was Friday’s individual bronze which made the Scot tear up.

The 24-year-old beat Denis Dmitriev 2-0 to win his first individual Olympic medal, delivering on the tip given by Jason Kenny when he effectively handed over the title he had held since 2012 on Wednesday evening.

Carlin let out a cry as he crossed the line ahead of Dmitriev, one of relief and emotion as much as celebration.

It was not that this medal meant any more to Carlin than the team success shared with Jason Kenny and Ryan Owens, but it did reward a more difficult journey.

“I would rather take a medal with the team, with the boys, every day of the week,” an emotional Carlin said afterwards. “I love the team side of it, I love winning with the team and celebrating with the team, but I think this was my own battle in my head.”

Carlin took sprint silver at the world championships in 2018, the same year he also had silver at the Commonwealth Games, but had been struggling in the event more recently.

He qualified only 19th at last year’s world championships and would not have been seen as a contender had the Games gone ahead last summer.

“I focused so heavily on the team,” he said. “I got given more of a focus in the last year with the pandemic. People have put belief into me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28eUaD_0bJqE1Hr00
Carlin celebrated with his bronze medal at the Izu velodrome (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

“If anything it’s a relief to go home now and (see) every single one of the people who sank five years of their lives into it, I’m just the face of it. There’s so many others behind me. It’s nice to go home and celebrate with them.”

Though Carlin could not force his way into the final, beaten 2-0 by world champion Harrie Lavreysen in the semis, he saw off Dmitriev of the Russian Olympic Committee with relative ease.

The two went wheel to wheel on the bank in the first race but Carlin had the inside line and the power to win with relative ease.

He went long with his attack in the second, almost allowing Dmitriev to catch him but the 35-year-old former world champion no longer had the spark in his legs.

The two then watched on as Lavreysen – who beat both Carlin and Kenny in this competition – edged out fellow Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland in their deciding race to take gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dPVc_0bJqE1Hr00
World champion Harrie Lavreysen beat team-mate Jeffrey Hoogland to gold (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Carlin will now refocus for the start of the keirin on Saturday, but will leave these Games with renewed belief as the Paris Games already come into focus.

“I’d have said, coming into this, the main event I wasn’t confident in was the sprint,” he said.

“I was more confident in the team sprint and keirin, just on past results and how I’ve fared in the sprint in the last couple of years. But the confidence is building.

“I’ll take a bit of time off after the keirin, switch my head off and come back fighting. There’s only three years this time, so I’ll get the head in the game and see what can happen next time round.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0vmU_0bJqE1Hr00
Katy Marchant advanced to the 1/8 finals of the women’s sprint (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Earlier Katy Marchant comfortably advanced to the 1/8 finals of the women’s sprint – showing form that suggested no lasting effects from her crash in the keirin a day earlier.

“I wasn’t 100 per cent sure how I was feeling this morning,” said Marchant, who broke her own British record with a time of 10.495seconds in qualifying, eighth fastest.

“I was still a little bit battered and bruised after yesterday. But the legs are feeling good. It’s just riding through the rounds now and hopefully after another night’s sleep tonight I’ll feel even better tomorrow.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrie Lavreysen
Person
Denis Dmitriev
Person
Katy Marchant
Person
Jason Kenny
Person
Jack Carlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Sportsteamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

TOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
WorldFrankfort Times

China's Bao, Zhong win Olympic women's team sprint gold

IZU, Japan (AP) — The dominant Chinese women's sprint team looked a bit vulnerable at the world championships last year in Berlin, when Germany took the gold medal on home soil and the reigning Olympic champions had to settle for bronze. That was the world championship, though.
CyclingPosted by
Daily Mail

Jason Kenny's nine-year reign as Olympic sprint champion comes to an end after quarter-final defeat by Harrie Lavreysen - but team-mate Jack Carlin keeps alive Team GB's medal hopes after reaching last four

Jason Kenny's nine-year reign as the men's Olympic cycling sprint champion has come to an end after he was defeated in the quarter-finals of the competition. As well as defending the title he won in London and Rio, Kenny was looking to become Great Britain's most decorated Olympian of all time with a ninth medal in Tokyo.
Philadelphia, PADaily Item

Taylor wins Olympic gold; Kovacs claims silver

STATE COLLEGE — Former Penn State wrestler David Taylor claimed the gold medal at 86 kilograms on Thursday with a 4-3 decision against top-ranked Hassan Yazdani of Iran during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Yazdani held a 3-2 advantage at the 1:38 mark in the third period before Taylor scored a...
SportsKTVZ

Netherlands win gold with Olympic record in team sprint

The Olympic record was broken four times in this year’s men’s team sprint event, but the last one was the most important as the Dutch raised the bar again with a 41.369 in the final heat en route to gold. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>
Sports740thefan.com

Olympics-Canoe sprint-American Harrison wins women’s canoe single 200m gold

TOKYO (Reuters) – Nevin Harrison of the United States won the gold medal in the women’s canoe single 200 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Canada’s Laurence Vincent-Lapointe took the silver medal while Ukraine’s Liudmyla Luzan claimed the bronze. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy