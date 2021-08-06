Cancel
New arrival Sam Surridge on course to make Stoke debut in clash with Reading

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFuYT_0bJqDzgd00
Sam Surridge will be looking to be the key man for Stoke this season (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Stoke signing Sam Surridge will be eager to make his Potters debut when they play Reading.

Surridge could provide some firepower up top with Steven Fletcher after joining on an undisclosed fee from Bournemouth.

The Potters are still without key player Tyrese Campbell who has had surgery on a knee ligament injury.

They may also be without defender Harry Souttar as he makes his return back from Tokyo 2020 where he competed for Australia.

Despite a transfer embargo, Reading are looking to play a youthful side ahead of the Stoke clash.

The club managed to secure 22-year-old academy graduate Tom McIntyre who signed a new deal earlier in the summer and could feature.

The Royals will also be looking to play Josh Laurent, having so far managed to keep hold of him despite interest from other clubs.

They will be without forward Yakou Meite after he had surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury. He has scored 12 goals in 25 appearances for the Royals.

