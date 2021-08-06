Cancel
Gerald McCoy's deal with the Raiders worth up to $2 million

By Marcus Mosher
After visiting with the team earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have signed former All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. Now that the move is official, we have contract details via Field Yates of ESPN.

According to Yates, the deal is worth up to $2 million with a $1.1 base salary. While it isn’t a ton of money, this contract does seem to indicate that McCoy could be a sizeable piece of their defensive line.

After releasing Maurice Hurst earlier this offseason, the Raiders had a massive hole in their interior defensive line. The hope was that Solomon Thomas would win the job, but the Raiders have used him more at defensive end in training camp due to his lack of size.

McCoy is coming off a quad injury that he suffered in training camp with the Cowboys last season. But during his 2019 season with the Panthers, he started 16 games and added five sacks. McCoy is 33 years old and can no longer play 900 or more snaps as he did with the Buccaneers earlier in his career. But the Raiders are hoping that he can be a useful part of their rotation at three technique.

