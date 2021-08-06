The Big Ten's top five wide receivers heading into 2021

The college football season will be kicking off in less than a month and we have been progressing through our top five positional rankings. We have already completed the quarterbacks and the running backs. Today we are diving into the best the Big Ten can offer at wide receiver.

As expected, this list will feature multiple Ohio State Buckeyes at the top of the list. The Big Ten has a number of top-tier wide receivers and multiple should hear their name called early in the 2022 NFL draft. Below is our breakdown of the top five.

Will the list be the same after the season? Only time will tell and there are usually some surprises. Still, here’s where things stand prior to the season.

5

Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. (7) catches a pass in front of Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaquan Brisker (1) during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Dontay Demus Jr. is a dangerous receiver who averaged 15 yards per reception last season and has 10 career touchdown receptions. He has the ideal size at 6-foot, 3-inches, and 217-pounds to dominate smaller defensive backs.

4

David Bell, Purdue

Dec 5, 2020; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell (3) falls short of catching a pass under coverage by Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker JoJo Domann (13) during the second half of the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 37 to 27. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

David Bell has been an integral part of the Boilermakers offense the past two seasons. He has been responsible for 16 total touchdowns with one being a rushing touchdown and the others through the air. Bell has only gotten better since earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors and I expect even bigger things during his junior season.

3

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Apr 17, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) looks on during the Penn State spring practice at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

Jahan Dotson is not only a devastating receiver, but is an elite punt returner who averaged 24.6 yards per return on his eight returns last season. In addition to hitting the end-zone eight times, Dotson also led the Big Ten in receiving yards with 884 on 52 receptions.

2

Chris Olave, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) catches a pass during Ohio State’s first football practice of fall camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Chris Olave is going to hear his name called early in the NFL draft. He possesses prototypical athleticism, excellent route-running, and unique suddenness. Olave would have been an early-round selection had he declared after last season.

1

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) grabs a drink of water between drills during Ohio State’s first football practice of fall camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Just like Olave, Garrett Wilson checks all the boxes NFL teams want in a number one receiver. Wilson plays with elite physicality and has excellent hand-eye coordination. He is already a refined route-runner who can break on his routes with the best of them.

