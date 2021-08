DALLAS — His four words defined a dynasty. For the last 30 years, Cowboys fans have greeted each other with a common phrase. And Jimmy Johnson is the reason why. "How 'bout them Cowboys?!?" Johnson hollered after the 1992 NFC Championship Game, as the Cowboys clinched their first Super Bowl berth under the fiery fourth-year head coach. They'd go on to win the next two Super Bowls, cementing the Cowboys as the team of the '90s.