Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

One day after oil and gas royalty law takes effect, North Dakota calls rule unconstitutional

By Jeremy Turley
Jamestown Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK — North Dakota is calling foul on legislation passed just a few months ago that sets limits on how far back oil companies must pay old royalties to the state. Companies agree to pay oil and natural gas royalties and any late fees to the state for the right to extract publicly owned minerals, but industry-backed legislation approved by the Republican-led Legislature and Gov. Doug Burgum retroactively established a statute of limitations for state collections of royalty payments, meaning the Department of Trust Lands can't require firms to pony up on outstanding royalty bills from before August 2013.

www.jamestownsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#Legislature#Oil And Gas#Oil Companies#Republican#Newfield Exploration#State Brief#Continental Resources#Conocophillips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
AgricultureJamestown Sun

North Dakota governor waives hours of service livestock, hay, water haulers

Drought conditions continue to worsen across North Dakota, with the latest U.S. Drought Monitor rating 14% of North Dakota in exceptional drought, 46% in extreme drought, 38% in severe drought and 2% in moderate drought. The National Weather Service predicts drought will persist through August and into the fall. Livestock...
Jamestown Sun

Report forecasts stagnation for North Dakota economy

BISMARCK — A new economic outlook report predicts slowing recovery for North Dakota as the state climbs out of a pandemic pit. The report compiled by North Dakota State University economics professor Jeremy Jackson forecasts declines in gross state product, labor force participation and total wages over the next few months. However, Jackson's model, which relies on historical data, also predicts a "promising" rise in state tax collections.
Watford City, NDvalleynewslive.com

3 North Dakota oil well fires extinguished after 16 days

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (AP) - Authorities say fires involving three oil wells in McKenzie County were brought under control over the weekend after they had burned for 16 days. Crews put out the fire at the first well northeast of Watford City last Tuesday and extinguished the final well on Saturday.
Congress & Courtscarolinajournal.com

Manufacturers, environmentalists alike cast shade on House energy bill

House Bill 951 would retire coal plants, increase natural gas, and mandate increases in renewable capacity, but high costs and erosion of N.C. Utilities Commission authorities unite stakeholders in opposition. It is a rarity for large, consequential, far-reaching legislative reforms to engender a consensus across a spectrum of stakeholders, but...
Energy IndustryRegister Citizen

EPA ordered to update rules on oil spill-fighting chemicals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge ruled Monday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must update nearly three-decade-old regulations about the chemicals that can be used to disperse offshore oil spills, which some environmental groups contend cause serious health problems. The agency “delayed unreasonably" by waiting at least six...
Justice, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Justice defends coal, gas industry appointees to revamped Public Energy Authority

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice defended the appointments of coal and natural gas advocates to the long-dormant Public Energy Authority while it was unclear whether the authority has an environmental protection advocate as required by law. Justice announced the reactivation of the West Virginia Public Energy Authority on Saturday during...
Fargo, NDkxnet.com

Complaint challenges new law on unpaid oil and gas royalties

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A complaint filed on behalf of a North Dakota agency challenges a new state law promoted by the energy industry on limiting the collection of oil and gas royalties. The measure that went into effect this week reduces the amount of interest the state can charge...
Wyoming StateSheridan Media

Federal Judge Rules Wyoming Election Day Campaign Limits Unconstitutional

A Wyoming law prohibiting campaign activities within 300 feet of a polling place on election days is unconstitutional because the “buffer zone” is unreasonably large, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Nancy Freudenthal, in a July 22 order, ruled in support of arguments that the law banning “electioneering”...
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Two new state laws affecting businesses take effect this weekend

Beginning Sunday, businesses in Louisiana with at least 25 employees will have to make specific accommodations for their pregnant employees. State law already prohibits discrimination against pregnant employees. But a bill by Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, which was approved earlier this summer by the Legislature and enacted into law, goes a lot further, requiring employers to “reasonably accommodate” an employee’s physical limitations due to pregnancy.
Plymouth, MIplymouthvoice.com

Whitmer’s unconstitutional emergency powers law repealed

Jul. 29, 2021 PLYMOUTH VOICE. 1945 law meant for urban riots proved a threat to separation of powers –Petition initiative received more than 500,000 signatures in support. Responding to a citizen-led initiative, the Michigan Legislature recently repealed the state’s Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945. It was the law Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used last year to unilaterally issue unprecedented lockdown orders until the Michigan Supreme Court — in a case brought by the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation— ruled her actions unconstitutional. Because the law came about through a citizen initiative, the governor cannot veto the Legislature’s decision.
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

New bike laws will soon go into effect in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three new bike laws that were passed during this year’s North Dakota legislative session will soon go into effect. House Bill 1290 – Overtaking and Passing a Bicycle This law requires vehicles to pass a bicycle with a minimum of 3 feet between the bicyclist and the vehicle. This provides a safer environment for those riding bicycles on the road. Prior to this law, North Dakota was one of only seven states without a safe passing law.
LawPosted by
Cool 98.7

Will Stand Your Ground Law Cause Homicide to Increase in North Dakota?

On August 1, North Dakotans will officially be able to use deadly force against intruders without first retreating. There is a pretty controversial law going into effect this Sunday. On August 1, North Dakotans will no longer legally have to attempt to retreat before resorting to deadly force during an intrusion. There is the excitement that people can protect themselves by any means necessary. But there is also a fear that people may become "trigger happy."

Comments / 0

Community Policy