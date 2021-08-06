Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Anne Wilson Revisits ‘My Jesus’ with Live Recording and Two New Songs

By Catherine Walthall
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago

Anne Wilson, the powerhouse songstress from Kentucky, hits notes with unmistakable strength and unique country flair. Despite her natural aptitude for music, however, Wilson didn’t always aspire to become the singer/songwriter that she is today. In fact, Wilson seriously considered working for NASA and pursuing a career in space exploration.

Then in 2017, Wilson’s life dramatically changed when her brother tragically passed in a car accident. “He was twenty-three, his name was Jacob, and it was very devastating having to walk through a tragedy of that kind,” Wilson begins. “[After] he passed away, I just remember God doing something in my life where he gave me this desire to worship him that had never been there before. And I started singing all the time.”

After being struck with tremendous grief, Wilson sang “What A Beautiful Name” in honor of her brother, and the video of that tribute ended up going viral. Suddenly, Wilson realized that she needed to trade space for song. “That was a moment where it felt like God was really doing something with my life. I ended up meeting my now manager through that video and God just continued to open so many doors in my life,” Wilson says.

Today, Wilson is fully embracing her calling to join the music industry and excels at producing inspirational anthems. Her breakout release, “My Jesus,” hit the of the top charts and became a radio favorite. But Wilson didn’t stop there. When the world shut down due to the pandemic, she took some time to refocus her inspirations in the comfort of her grandfather’s farm. Then, with the warmth of family and memories around her, Wilson planned the release of her next EP.

My Jesus (Live In Nashville) dropped Friday (August 6) as the live version of Wilson’s first EP, My Jesus, along with two new songs. “I really wanted to have another opportunity to present [my first EP] in a different way. To share the three songs that were released, and then also to add a couple of new ones. So we’re doing a cover of ‘Boondocks’ by Little Big Town—that is one of my favorite songs of all time. I wanted to incorporate my Kentucky roots and my country roots into this live EP while keeping the focus on the Lord, but also showing where I’m from. ‘Boondocks’ was the perfect song for that,” Wilson tells American Songwriter.

“Then I am also releasing a new song in the live EP titled ‘No Place Like Home,’ which is a song about me and my brother and our memories together at our granddad’s farm,” Wilson continues. “That’s definitely what I’m most excited about, and that’s a part of the reason why I wanted to do the live EP was so that I could bring that song out and release it to the world. I’ve been holding on to it for a while, and so I’m super excited to let the world hear that song.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P14UA_0bJqBeBM00

“No Place Like Home” rings with sweet lyrics in honor of her brother Jacob, but the song also resonates with a certain universality. Wilson’s brilliantly harnessed emotions remind listeners of their own loved ones and the memories made. The track also happens to be Wilson’s favorite from her live EP. “I remember writing it, and I just was blown away and just crying my eyes out. I’ll never forget the day that I wrote it,” Wilson says.

Wilson wrote “No Place Like Home” with Jeff Pardo and Matthew West in only 10 minutes; it just flowed out. “Me, Jeff, and Matthew we’re just really good friends. And so when we write songs together, most of the time we are just laughing and talking about life,” Wilson says. “[We’re] talking about all these things that are going on in our lives, instead of just sitting there and trying to write a song. Then the songs just come naturally out of the relationships that we have with each other. I think that those are really the moments that I live for—getting to write songs with them and getting just to have fun with them instead of focusing on writing a good song. Just enjoying time spent, and then song always comes out that way.”

Overall, the live EP is a fresh listening experience that will have you swaying on your feet. “Boondocks” adds to the fun, punchy sound similar to that of “Devil,” while “My Jesus” and “Something About That Name” blossom under the live spotlight.

You can listen to My Jesus (Live In Nashville) below and check out Wilson’s tour dates to experience this EP firsthand.

Comments / 0

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

301
Followers
777
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Pardo
Person
Jesus
Person
Matthew West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Anthems#Radio#Live Recording#Boondocks#Little Big Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPopculture

LeAnn Rimes Fished the Demo for 'Blue' Out of the Trash After Her Dad Threw It Away

LeAnn Rimes became a country music sensation with the release of her first single, "Blue," when she was just 13 years old, but if she had listened to her dad, her version of the song would never have been recorded. Rimes looked back on the 25th anniversary of her album of the same name during an interview with Kelleigh Bannen on an Essential Album special on Apple Music Country, revealing that her dad had thrown the song's demo in the trash.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Fleetwood Mac’s 10 Greatest Hits

With news coming earlier this week that Christine McVie has sold her 115-song catalog to Hipgnosis, Fleetwood Mac has found their way into the cultural buzz again. After changing the landscape of pop music in the 1970s with their unparalleled folk rock sound, the band and their songs have become integral mainstays of the global music scene. From legendarily soul-baring tunes like “Landslide” and “Dreams” to the inimitable rock grooves of “Go Your Own Way” and “Rhiannon,” their dynamism and knack for earnestly vibey song-craft has endured through everything that’s come since.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Hear a Previously Unreleased Take of George Harrison’s Classic ‘Isn’t It a Pity’

A previously unreleased take of George Harrison’s “Isn’t It a Pity” has arrived ahead of the release of the 50th-anniversary edition of the musician’s solo classic, All Things Must Pass. “Isn’t It a Pity (Take 27)” is closer in style and sound to the second version of the song that appears on the latter half of All Things Must Pass. Even still, the groove on “Take 27” feels a bit slower and deeper, the steady bass thumps driving the song as piano, delicate guitar, organ, and Harrison’s voice fill the spaces in between. The track was also released with an animated music video directed by Alan Bibby and Jonny Kofoed of the New Zealand-based creative house, Assembly. “Isn’t It a Pity (Take 27)” marks the latest offering from the 50th-anniversary edition of All Things Must Pass, following an acoustic demo of “Cosmic Empire,” an outtake of “Run of the Mill” and a new mix of the title-track. The deluxe set, which was executive produced by Dhani Harrison, will feature an array of other previously unreleased outtakes and studio demos. The collection is set to be released on August 6th via Capitol/UMe.
Nashville, TNgospelmusic.org

Anne Wilson Releases New Live EP As Her Single Climbs Into Top 5

NASHVILLE, TENN. (AUGUST 06, 2021) Today Capitol Christian Music Group’s newest singer-songwriter Anne Wilson is releasing her live EP featuring the Top 5 radio hit single, “My Jesus.” The EP, My Jesus (Live In Nashville), features five songs recorded live from White Dove Barn in Nashville, including a Little Big Town cover of “Boondocks” and a new song “No Place Like Home.” Celebrating today’s release, Wilson is also debuting the live video performance of “No Place Like Home,” click below to watch.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Iron Maiden Drops Biblical Epic ‘The Writing on the Wall,’ First New Music in 6 Years

Iron Maiden have unleashed their new video for “The Writing on the Wall,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-bound heavy metal act’s first new music in six years. The video is an animated retelling of Bible stories like the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Moses parting the Red Sea (or in this case, a deadly forcefield) with four cloaked motorcyclists — under the direction of Iron Maiden’s ghoulish mascot Eddie — bringing death, destruction, and plague to the dystopian world’s oppressors.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SKID ROW's SCOTTI HILL Teaches You How To Play 'Wasted Time' Guitar Solo (Video)

SKID ROW guitarist Scotti Hill has uploaded a video of him playing the guitar solo in the band's classic song "Wasted Time". In a note accompanying the YouTube release of the clip, he wrote: "I had to go back and brush up on this for some upcoming shows for the 30th anniversary of 'Slave To The Grind'. After seeing some people on Instagram playing it, I thought it would make a good lesson. Enjoy!"
MusicGuitar Player

My Career in Five Songs: Jake E. Lee

Jake E. Lee says he never considered himself a shredder, but guitar fans who grew up in the ’80s might beg to differ. Lee first burst onto the national stage in 1983 with Ozzy Osbourne’s band as guitarist and official successor to Randy Rhoads, following Rhoads’ death in a plane crash the previous year, at the age of 25.
Musicwirx.com

Listen to new Angels & Airwaves song, “Losing My Mind”

Angels & Airwaves have released a new song called “Losing My Mind,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, Lifeforms. “I wanted to write a song about a totally insane idea that would never happen, like, what if our own country was being torn apart by racists, a pandemic, and domestic terrorism, but all at the same time,” frontman Tom DeLonge says. “You know, just normal made up s*** that would never happen.”
MusicGreenwichTime

Amy Ray Sings About Night Birds and Loneliness in New Song 'Chuck Will's Widow'

Amy Ray has a thing for birds. On her 2018 country album Holler, she had two songs about sparrows and dueted with Brandi Carlile on “Bird in the Hand” on Ray’s Lung of Love LP. In the new song “Chuck Will’s Widow,” the singer, songwriter and one-half of Indigo Girls draws inspiration from the bird of the same name, a nightjar cousin of the whippoorwill.
Musicenergy941.com

Silk Sonic ‘Skates’ Back Into Our Lives With New Song

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic have dropped the new video for their second single, “Skate.”. The track is expected to appear on their upcoming An Evening With Silk Sonic, which is slated to arrive this year. The pair aptly described it as a “Summertime Jam” while teasing the...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Singing River’s New Single “Everyday Love” Longs for Simpler Times

Mikey James, the former drummer for Longwave, is back on the scene and releasing work under a new name: Singing River. Within this career shift, James decided to jump from his old genre of power pop to an Americana feel. His latest release, “Everyday Love,” especially embodies his new chapter as Singing River. The track, exclusively premiering on American Songwriter today (August 5), will be out on all streaming platforms on August 6.
MusicMetalSucks

Two More New Serj Tankian Songs: “Waiting For The Submarine” and “Blues”

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has continued the barrage of music from his next album, Cinematique, an assemblage of 25 cinematic compositions that roam through classical and modern soundscapes. Today sees two more new songs come to light — “Waiting for the Submarine” and “Blues” — following two other pairs earlier this week, first “Entitled” and “Piano,” then “Cyber Criminal” and “Rasputin.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy