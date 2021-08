The Southern kings of jam-rock, Widespread Panic, returned to the Harrah’s Cherokee Center one last time on Sunday to close out a three-night run in Asheville, North Carolina. With the delta variant on the rise and news of Jazz Fest‘s 2021 cancellation looming in the air, the band and fans alike seemed to approach the Asheville finale as if it could be their last show for a long while. Panic did its part and required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test before entering the venue (prior to the show, rapid testing was conducted across the street).