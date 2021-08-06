Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Story sends two over the fence for Rockies to top Cubs

Posted by 
Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story hit two home runs, including a go-ahead two-run drive in the fifth inning, and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5. Sam Hilliard and Connor Joe also homered and Brendan Rodgers extended his hitting streak to 12 games with two singles. The Rockies took two of three from the Cubs. Wilson Contreras hit a two-run double in Chicago’s four-run fifth. The Cubs concluded their six-game trip with a 2-4 mark after a series of trade deadline deals that saw the departure of stalwarts Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez. Story was the subject of trade rumors before the deadline.

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Hilliard
Person
Connor Joe
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Javier Báez
Person
Wilson Contreras
Person
Anthony Rizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBFanSided

3 offseason moves Cubs can make to build around Willson Contreras

With the likes of Javy Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant out the door and unlikely to return, the Chicago Cubs are left with Willson Contreras and little else in their rebuild. This is why it’s imperative to build around Contreras, who will be entering the final season of his...
MLBFanSided

Top 5 players to play for the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs

Wow, that road series went a lot better than I expected. I am choosing to focus on that rather than the lack of Colorado Rockies trade deadline news, which was covered much more colorfully on this very website over the weekend. Hopefully, we can see some of that first-half-home Colorado...
MLBSacramento Bee

Davies expected to start for the Cubs against Rockies

Chicago Cubs (51-56, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (46-60, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (6-7, 4.39 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -139, Cubs +121; over/under is 11 1/2...
MLBLincoln Courier

Cubs reportedly send Bryant to Giants

CHICAGO — When the Chicago Cubs drafted Kris Bryant with the No. 2 pick in 2013, the organization envisioned the third baseman becoming a cornerstone of a franchise enduring a tough rebuild. Eight years later, with a National League Rookie of the Year and MVP awards, four All-Star honors and...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Two-time All-Star shortstop Trevor Story mad Rockies didn't trade him?

A plethora of big names switched teams ahead of Friday's MLB trade deadline that came and went at 4 p.m. ET. Colorado Rockies All-Star shortstop Trevor Story was supposed to be among them, but the Rockies held onto the 28-year-old even though he can hit free agency after the season and already has one foot out the door.
MLBbleachernation.com

What Could and Should Jason Heyward’s Role with the Cubs Be Going Forward?

Among the many disappointments of the 2021 Chicago Cubs season, Jason Heyward’s year has to be right up there near the top. The 32-year-old outfielder, currently on the IL with a left index finger issue, was coming off his best year with the Cubs in the shortened 2020 campaign, finally hitting like the guy he showed he could be before signing an eight-year deal with the Cubs in the winter of 2015. Although the season was brief, the results were earned, and showed a continuation of improvement since that first disastrous year with the Cubs in 2016, when Heyward – dealing with a wrist problem early and then swing issues thereafter – hit just .230/.306/.325 with a 72 wRC+.
MLBKDVR.com

Díaz hits slam, Freeland earns win as Rockies top Cubs 13-6

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a grand slam, Kyle Freeland got his first win in more than a month and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 13-6. Freeland pitched five innings and earned his first win since June 28 before being removed after the fifth inning with a left foot contusion. He was hit by a line drive with one out in the fifth, finished the inning and was replaced after throwing warmup pitches in the sixth.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Elias Diaz, Sam Hilliard drive Rockies to easy win over Cubs

Elias Diaz hit a grand slam and Sam Hilliard also drove in four runs as the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 13-6 in Denver on Tuesday night. Diaz tallied three hits and scored three times; C.J. Cron had three hits and three RBIs; Hilliard had two hits, including a home run; and Trevor Story hit two doubles and scored twice for Colorado.
MLBknoxvilletimes.com

Cubs, Rockies in same boat looking to 2022

The Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies seemed to be on different trajectories when they met in the 2018 National League wild-card game. The Cubs were two years removed from winning their first World Series in 108 years but were starting to slip from contention. The Rockies, who won that game...
MLBFrankfort Times

Wisdom's 3-run double lifts Cubs over Rockies, 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run double to back a solid outing from Alec Mills and lead the Chicago Cubs past the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Wednesday night. Mills (5-4) overcame a rocky start to pitch six innings for his first win since July 7. Wisdom finished with three hits.
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Mills, Cubs to take on Gray, Rockies

Chicago Cubs (51-57, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (47-60, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (4-4, 4.55 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (7-6, 3.71 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -157, Cubs +136; over/under is 11 runs.
MLBi70sports.com

Cubs Lose At Rockies

(Denver, CO) — The Cubs battled back to tie the Rockies with a four-run fifth but fell 6-5 to Colorado in Denver. Jake Jewell was tagged with the loss. Willson Contreras drove in a pair for Chicago, which has dropped seven of its last nine. The Cubs host the White Sox today.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Patrick Wisdom's three hits propel Cubs over Rockies

Patrick Wisdom had three hits, Johneshwy Fargas finished with two hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 in Denver on Wednesday night. Rookie Manuel Rodriguez pitched the ninth for his first career save. All but one starting position player reached base for Chicago, which had lost five of its previous seven games.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Observations: Rockies power way to series win over Cubs

The Rockies beat the Cubs 6-5 on Thursday behind four home runs, including two from Trevor Story, in Thursday's rubber match. The Cubs dropped to 52-58 this season. Here are 10 observations from the game. 1. Jake Arrieta, making his second start since coming off the injured list last week,...
MLBcubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (8/5/21): Rockies 6, Cubs 5 – Cubs Hear Scary Story in Loss

The Cubs were hoping to win their first series since beginning their rebuild in earnest, but it was not meant to be on Thursday as they lost a close one to Colorado. The Rockies jumped on Jake Arrieta immediately, launching three solo home runs the first four innings. The home team held a 4-0 lead entering the top of the 5th inning with starter Antonio Senzatela cruising along.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Trevor Story: Smacks two homers

Story went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI on Thursday against the Cubs. Story opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run. He followed that up a two-run shot in the fifth frame, bringing his total on the season to 15. Story is riding a five-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 7-for-19 with two doubles, two homers, five RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base. Overall, he has a .247/.318/.452 line across 396 plate appearances on the campaign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy