On Monday evening the Kewanee City Council had a lengthy and informative meeting covering a wide array of topics. Mayor Gary Moore joined WKEI on Tuesday’s Wake Up Tri Counties to talk about changes to a pair of ordinances that will now make it possible for a Cannabis Cultivation Center to come to Kewanee. Before Monday night the ordinance only allowed for a Cannabis retail outlet. The City Council also heard from City of Kewanee staff regarding electric vehicle charging stations and staff recommended changes to City code regarding unattached garages. In this week’s City Council packet it was announced that EPA clean up work at the former Kewanee Boiler Site had begun as well as work on one of the local water towers and Mayor Moore addressed both of those issues in our conversation on Wake Up Tri-Counties.