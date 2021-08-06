Cancel
Hackensack, NJ

Police: Hackensack Man Assaults Officer On Domestic Call

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
Eddie M. Cruz-Del Valle Photo Credit: HACKENSACK PD

A Hackensack man was Tasered and taken into custody after he cold-cocked a city police officer who was interviewing a domestic violence victim, authorities said.

An officer called to a James Street home was trying to interview the victim when Eddie M. Cruz-Del Valle, 24, “punched the officer in the face and continued kicking and punching as they went to the floor,” said Capt. Darrin DeWitt, the officer in charge of the department.

A second officer deployed his Taser and Cruz- Del Valle was arrested and handcuffed, he said.

While handcuffed, he spit in the officer's face, DeWitt said.

The woman was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a head injury, the captain said. She’d been slapped, hit in the head with a household item and choked, he said.

EMTs treated the officers at the scene, the captain said, adding that Cruz- Del Valle was also hospitalized after complaining of minor pain.

He was then taken to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Friday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Del Valle is charged with several counts of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and weapons offenses.

