Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

WisEye Morning Minute: Managing Industrial Emissions in Wisconsin

Wiscnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the Assembly Committee on Environment held a public hearing on Clearinghouse Rule 20-088. The rule relates to implementing reasonably available control technology for volatile organic compound emissions from miscellaneous metal and plastic parts coatings and miscellaneous industrial adhesives and affecting small business. The Department of Natural Resources testified on the rule which initiates changes to align with current EPA standards. Rule changes would only apply to areas in Wisconsin that fall within the moderate to above ozone nonattainment designation, including Sheboygan County and Eastern Kenosha County. Nonattainment refers to any area that does not meet (or that contributes to ambient air quality in a nearby area that does not meet) the national primary or secondary ambient air quality standard for a NAAQS.

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone#Clearinghouse Rule#Nonattainment#Naaqs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Related
Wisconsin StateWiscnews.com

Wisconsin River Meats expands facility

David Mauer and John Hamm, owners of Wisconsin River Meats, announce the expansion of their rural Mauston facility. Construction commenced on July 8 and is expected to complete in the late fall. The expansion project will add more than 7,000 square feet to the facility, and will include production, retail,...
ElectionsLa Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers Vetoes GOP Voting Bills

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday vetoed six GOP bills seeking to overhaul Wisconsin election laws, including one that sought to ban local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes. The other bills sought to limit election observers distance from voting activities that are occurring; overhaul policies for special voting deputies that assist voting in assisted care facilities; revamp procedures for those who claim indefinitely confined status due to age, infirmary or illness; explicitly authorize the use of drop boxes to collect absentee ballots, but also sought to place various restrictions on their use; and require municipalities that broadcast canvassing proceedings live to record it and retain the recording for 22 months. "We will continue working to protect every eligible voter to cast their ballot, and make sure it is easy and accessible for them to do that," Evers said.
Wisconsin Stateuwosh.edu

UWO researchers gathering input for comprehensive Wisconsin paper industry study

Stakeholder meetings are underway for a comprehensive workforce development study of Wisconsin’s papermaking industry. The research, funded by the WiSys Ignite! Program, is a collaborative effort between the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh’s Center for Customized Research and Services and the Wisconsin Paper Council. The first stakeholder meeting was held on...
Wisconsin Statecwbradio.com

Wisconsin Lodging Industry Gets Some Financial Assistance

(WRN, Bob Hague) Wisconsin lodging industry gets some financial assistance. Governor Tony Evers on Monday announced that more than 70 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act has been distributed. The governor's office said a total of 888 lodging businesses have received the funding, to help offset some of the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
EducationLa Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: JCRAR Actions on UW-System

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisPolitics.com editor JR Ross and CBS 58 capitol reporter Emilee Fannon discuss the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules voting to require the UW-System to submit COVID-19 protocols as an emergency rule within 30 days. If that happens, the committee could suspend part or all of the policies. Currently, UW-Madison is requiring masks for all students and staff, UW-Milwaukee will require masks indoors, and UW-Eau Claire is only asking unvaccinated students to wear masks indoors. The UW System has until Sept. 2 to submit its emergency rule, which is the first day of classes at eight of the system's 13 universities.
Wisconsin Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. Evers announces $10 million to support Wisconsin's tourism industry

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers this week announced a $10 million boost for local tourism projects across Wisconsin. The $10 million will come from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and will be used to provide grants to local governments and nonprofits for tourism-related investment projects that help promote or maintain the state's tourism industry and that have a substantial capital component. Grants of up to $3.5 million will be awarded to regional entities through an application process to eligible infrastructure projects.
Muskego, WILa Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: U.S. Rep. Steil Muskego Listening Session

During Tuesday's listening session in Muskego, Wis., U.S. Congressman Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) addressed issues with the expiration of the moratorium on residential evictions due to COVID-19. In regards to continuing assistance, federal legislation in December 2020 included $25 billion in emergency rental assistance for states and local government entities which Steil said should be reassessed and better utilized.
Wisconsin StateLa Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers at WI Public Education Network Summer Summit

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers spoke at the Wisconsin Public Education Network's 7th Annual Summer Summit to address the 2021-22 budget and announced that he will direct $100 million of the state's COVID relief funds to schools. In regards to COVID and the upcoming school year, Evers said, "We will continue to follow and trust the science every step of the way to keep everyone healthy and safe. DHS and DPI will continue to work closely to provide consistent guidance, and I can say with absolute certainty that if we continue to do right by our kids, we can't go wrong."
Milwaukee, WIWiscnews.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Re-Imagining Public Safety in Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Policy Forum hosted a forum to re-imagine public safety in Milwaukee. There was an overview of police reform discussions and challenges in Milwaukee to learn more about the city task force recently formed to look at diverting certain nonviolent police calls to other entities. And there was a discussion how the city and county might better collaborate to strengthen efforts to respond to individuals facing mental health crises.
HealthWiscnews.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Advanced Practice Nursing Licensure Overhaul

As reported by Wisconsin Health News, Wisconsin nurses on Wednesday advocated for a long-sought change that they say would modernize licensure for advanced practice nurses in the state. The bill drew concern from doctor groups who say the measure is tied to a broader push to remove collaboration requirements. Under current law, advanced practice nurses have to be licensed as registered nurses and can receive a certificate from the Board of Nursing to issue prescription orders. The bill, which is similar to other measures introduced in prior sessions that haven't moved forward, would create a license for advanced practice registered nurses, who would generally be able to prescribe without having to get the additional certification.
PoliticsKenosha News.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Override Vote to Block Additional Federal Unemployment Aid

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Assembly Republicans in a 59-37 party line vote during Tuesday's extraordinary session failed to obtain the necessary two-thirds majority of members present to overturn Evers’ veto of a bill that would have ended the $300 per week extra unemployment checks ahead of the existing September end date. The Department of Workforce Development numbers show 56,093 weekly unemployment claims during July 11-17 this year, down from the 215,411 during the same period last year. Evers, after vetoing the bill late last month, issued a statement saying Wisconsin’s unemployment numbers are better than many other states and unemployed Wisconsinites need the extra weekly payments. In this segment, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) debate the issue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy