German Tokyo Olympics coach suspended by UCI until end of the year for racist remarks

TOKYO (AP) — The governing body of cycling says it has suspended a German official for the rest of the year for using a racist slur during the Olympic men’s time trial. The International Cycling Union says Patrick Moster has agreed to a ban through Dec. 31 for comments that “were discriminatory and contrary to the basic rules of decency.” Moster is the German cycling federation’s sports director. He used the slur while a German rider chased opponents from Algeria and Eritrea during the race on July 28. The comment was heard on TV broadcasts.