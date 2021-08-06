Cancel
German Tokyo Olympics coach suspended by UCI until end of the year for racist remarks

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe German road cycling coach at the Tokyo Olympics who was caught shouting racist remarks during the time trial event has been suspended by the UCI until the end of the year. Patrick Moster could be heard during the men's time trial event shouting after his rider Nikias Arndt: "Get the camel riders! Get the camel riders! Come on!" with an Algerian and an Eritrean rider up the road from Arndt.

Azzedine Lagab
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
AnimalsHuffingtonPost

German Coach Disqualified After Hitting Horse At Tokyo Olympics

Germany’s modern pentathlon national team coach Kim Raisner was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday after she hit a horse during competition. Raisner was filmed by television cameras striking the horse, called Saint Boy, with her fist after he refused to jump fences for Germany’s Annika Schleu in the showjumping round of the women’s modern pentathlon event on Friday.
SportsBirmingham Star

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

At just 18 years of age and with an Olympic silver medal in the bank, Christine Mboma has a bright future in track and field, provided she is allowed to keep competing. The Namibian teenager produced one of the most eye-catching performances of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, surging through a star-studded women's 200m field to claim silver in 21.81 seconds, a new under-20 world record.
Societydailyjournal.net

German official sent home for racist slur at Olympics

TOKYO — A German cycling official will be sent home from the Tokyo Olympics after using a racist slur during the men’s time trial, the country’s team said Thursday. German cycling federation sports director Patrick Moster had been overseeing the cycling squad at the Tokyo Games. He used the slur while urging German rider Nikias Arndt to catch up to riders from the African nations of Algeria and Eritrea during Wednesday’s time trial. It was heard on TV broadcasts and widely condemned in Germany.
Society104.1 WIKY

Olympics-German cycling sports director sent home after racist remarks

TOKYO (Reuters) – The sporting director of the German cycling federation (BDR) has been told to return home from the Tokyo Olympics after being caught on camera making racist remarks during Wednesday’s men’s Olympic road time trial, the German team said on Thursday. “The team leadership at the Olympic Games...
SocietyPosted by
Cyclingnews

German coach issued warning in Olympics racism incident

German sports director Patrick Moster has been given a warning by the German Cycling Federation (BDR) after shouting a racist insult during the Tokyo Olympic Games individual time trial last week. Moster was sent home by the BDR and suspended by the UCI after he could be heard shouting 'Hol...
Worldcelticslife.com

German coach Rödl: Probably no Tokyo ticket for Schröder

The problems surrounding adequate insurance will probably not only cost Dennis Schröder the qualification tournament, but also a start at the Olympics. The NBA star is hardly an issue at the training camp in Trier. Instead, the national coach emphasizes the enormous team spirit. An Olympic start of the LA...
Societywcn247.com

German coach accepts ban for rest of 2021 for racist slur

TOKYO (AP) — The governing body of cycling says it has suspended a German official for the rest of the year for using a racist slur during the Olympic men’s time trial. The International Cycling Union says Patrick Moster has agreed to a ban through Dec. 31 for comments that “were discriminatory and contrary to the basic rules of decency.” Moster is the German cycling federation’s sports director. He used the slur while a German rider chased opponents from Algeria and Eritrea during the race on July 28. The comment was heard on TV broadcasts.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling LIVE: Follow all the action from day five

Live updates from the sprints and Madison at the Izu Velodrome. Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games track cycling, including the men's sprint final and the women's Madison final. See the day's full schedule here: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games cycling schedule: when to watch...

