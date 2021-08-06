German Tokyo Olympics coach suspended by UCI until end of the year for racist remarks
The German road cycling coach at the Tokyo Olympics who was caught shouting racist remarks during the time trial event has been suspended by the UCI until the end of the year. Patrick Moster could be heard during the men's time trial event shouting after his rider Nikias Arndt: "Get the camel riders! Get the camel riders! Come on!" with an Algerian and an Eritrean rider up the road from Arndt.www.cyclingweekly.com
