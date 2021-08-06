Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 06.08.21

By - Anchor https://anchorcapital.co.za/
investing.com
 6 days ago

South African markets closed in the red yesterday, pulled down by losses in mining and technology sector stocks. Miners, African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ), Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ) and BHP Group (JO: BHPJ ) plunged 5.2%, 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively. Technology company, Naspers (JO: NPNJn ) declined 1.4%,...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#Civil Unrest#Market Review#South African#African Rainbow Minerals#Arij#Anglo American#Amsj#Bhp Group#Bhpj#Naspers#Tencent Holdings#Nedbank Group#Nedj#Absa Group#Firstrand#Fsrj#Old Mutual#Omu#Slmj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Intel
Country
Japan
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Got $2,000? Buy and Hold These 2 Market-Beating Stocks

Even as the major stock indices hover near their all-time highs, fears of a stock market correction continue to grow. Risks from a spike in COVID-19 cases and potential tax increases have spooked investors and analysts. But against this backdrop, it could be worth buying and holding market-beating stock Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Oracle (ORCL). Given these companies’ solid fundamentals, we think these stocks could generate substantial returns. Let’s discuss.Brushing aside an uncomfortable July inflation report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record 35,501.16 high yesterday and closed the session at 35,484.97, gaining 0.6%. The S&P 500 also hit its all-time high of 4,449.44 and closed the session 0.2% higher than its 4,447.70 prior close. Although the consumer price index rose 5.4% year-over-year in July, the increase in core inflation was lower than expected.
Marketswallstreetwindow.com

Global Markets Start The Week Very Volatile – Metals & Oil Collapse, Part II – Chris Vermeulen (08/12/2021)

In this, the second part of our Market Volatility research article, we’ll take a look at how Precious Metals, the US Dollar, and the US major markets have moved into a sideways price trend which supports a pending future volatility event. The big “mini flash-crash” in precious metals on Monday, August 9, may have been an early warning that the markets are shifting away from past expectations and moving towards a new post Q2:2021 reality. Let’s continue exploring these trends.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Commodity markets rebound

Euro area industrial production for June is expected to be constrained by global supply problems despite strong demand. The central bank of Turkey is expected to keep rates unchanged, with the central bank caught between significant upward inflation pressures and on the other hand political pressure from President Erdogan who wants lower rates amid an economy struggling to overcome the COVID-19 wave and wildfires.
Businessinvesting.com

Markets Higher After Slowing US Inflation Number

Wall Street reached record highs on Wednesday “after data showed that growth in inflation appeared to have peaked.”. “Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors rose in early trading after inflation numbers calmed some fears of early monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve,” Reuters reported. The US consumer...
Businessinvesting.com

Markets Look For Direction, Currencies In Narrow Ranges

The global capital markets were subdued today as investors wrestled with the rising virus, the shifting stance of several central banks, and a more tense geopolitical backdrop. Equity markets were struggling today. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region, including Japan, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, moved...
Businessinvesting.com

The U.S. Dollar Edges Low Post-U.S. Inflation

The US inflation data, which came in precisely on forecasts, gave no new impetus to send currency markets one way or the other. That saw some profit-taking on long US Dollar positioning wash through the market, and the dollar index retreated slightly, falling 0.19% to 92.90. Failure of the index’s resistance at the 93.20 double top and support at 92.60, its previous breakout, will signal the US Dollar’s next directional move.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 ETFs To Cash In On Blockchain Without Risking Exposure To Crypto Volatility

Blockchain is perhaps best known as the technology behind cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum . Yet, as recent research indicates, it is also gaining attention for its much broader uses. And this is attracting investor interest. According to researchers Karl Wust of ETH Zurich, Switzerland, and Arthur Gervais of Imperial...
Stocksinvesting.com

FTSE 100 weighed down by energy, mining stocks

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 eased on Thursday as weakness in heavyweight energy and mining stocks outweighed optimism over a slew of strong corporate earnings, with miner Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) being the top drag on ex-dividend trading. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.3% with oil majors BP (LON:BP) and Royal...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Weakens; Cooling U.S. Inflation Lifts Pressure Off Fed

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower in early European trading Thursday, as signs of cooling U.S. inflation relieved the pressure on the Federal Reserve to start reining in its massive bond-buying program. At 2:15 AM ET (0615 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six...
Marketsinvesting.com

HSBC: Expect USD to strengthen through 2021, sees EUR/USD moving to 1.15

Investing.com – HSBC has brought forward its expectations for a recovery in the US dollar in 2021 and has updated its major FX forecasts to reflect this. The bank had previously expected the USD to begin recovering later this year but has brought it forward due to peaking global growth and the slow journey of normalisation from the Federal Reserve.
Stocksinvesting.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE 100 finishes higher, GBP strong, crude oil rebounds

GBP higher on falling Covid cases, strong spending data. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished higher on Tuesday as travel & leisure stocks continued to perform well amid falling UK Covid cases. Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTRF) was the best performing stock in the blue-chip index as revenue doubled in the first...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup

US Treasury yields rally sharply – more upside ahead?. Gold’s downside comes alongside another big move higher in Bitcoin. Rising Fed rate hike odds, shape of US yield curve prove supportive of US Dollar. TRANSITORY? OR TIME TO TAPER?. In this week’s edition of The Macro Setup, featuring Dan Nathan...
Businessactionforex.com

Dollar Paring Gains after CPI Release, Commodity Currencies Jump with Stock Futures

Dollar drops notably in early US session after consumer inflation data. Headline CPI was steady while core CPI slowed a little. At least, inflation hasn’t been worsening from Fed’s “transitory rhetoric”. US stock futures also jump, probably on reduced concerns over monetary tightening. New Zealand and Australian Dollars are currently the strongest, followed by Swiss Franc.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit slip

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT. Currency Latest Previou Pct bid s day Move Japan yen 110.620 110.56 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3592 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 27.845 27.831 -0.05 Korean won 1153.700 1149.8 -0.34 Baht 33.380 33.45 +0.21 Peso 50.355 50.4 +0.09 Rupee 74.420 74.42 0.00 Ringgit 4.235 4.226 -0.21 Yuan 6.482 6.4867 +0.08 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest End Pct bid 2020 Move Japan yen 110.620 103.24 -6.67 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3209 -2.79 Taiwan dlr 27.845 28.483 +2.29 Korean won 1153.700 1086.20 -5.85 Baht 33.380 29.96 -10.25 Peso 50.355 48.01 -4.66 Rupiah 14380.000 14040 -2.36 Rupee 74.420 73.07 -1.82 Ringgit 4.235 4.0400 -4.60 Yuan 6.482 6.5283 +0.72 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

IDGlobal Corp. Provides Corporate Update Regarding OTC Markets and New Venture into Cryptocurrency Mining Equipment and Hosting Procurement

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC), is pleased to announce that it will begin uploading financials Friday August 13th to the OTC Markets Platform. The Company is also excited to announce that wholly-owned subsidiary Azure Blockchain, Inc. has launched a procurement segment to place Cryptocurrency Mining Equipment and Hosting Services with our proven partners for participation fees. The Company stated, 'We have laid all the groundwork, apologize for the delay in the announcement, but believe this new business, along with developing both public and private blockchain along with creating and monitoring company specific crypto, we have a very exciting future and worth the wait.'
Stockstrust.org

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Global share prices treaded water on Monday as sharp falls in gold and oil prices and concerns over the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant dented sentiment. U.S. stock indexes were mixed at the close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.66 points, or...
Businessinvesting.com

Inflation, Gold And 3 Things Affecting U.S. Dollar

The economic calendar may not be as jammed pack this week compared with last week, but if today’s moves in commodities are a sign, this could be a very active week in the financial markets. Gold prices ended the day down 2% after dropping more than 4% at the start...

Comments / 0

Community Policy