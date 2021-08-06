Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 06.08.21

Even as the major stock indices hover near their all-time highs, fears of a stock market correction continue to grow. Risks from a spike in COVID-19 cases and potential tax increases have spooked investors and analysts. But against this backdrop, it could be worth buying and holding market-beating stock Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Oracle (ORCL). Given these companies’ solid fundamentals, we think these stocks could generate substantial returns. Let’s discuss.Brushing aside an uncomfortable July inflation report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record 35,501.16 high yesterday and closed the session at 35,484.97, gaining 0.6%. The S&P 500 also hit its all-time high of 4,449.44 and closed the session 0.2% higher than its 4,447.70 prior close. Although the consumer price index rose 5.4% year-over-year in July, the increase in core inflation was lower than expected.