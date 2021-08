Afternoon heat index values will be near or just above 100. Another mostly sunny, hot and breezy day is in store for North and Central Texas today (Wednesday) with afternoon highs from the mid 90s to around 103. Afternoon heat index values will be near or just above 100. Southerly winds will prevail in the 10 to 20 mph range along with some higher gusts. The hot and breezy conditions, coupled with drying fuels and relative humidity below 30 percent, will result in an elevated threat for grass fires generally west of US 281.