Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Little Voice: With a Little Apple TV+ Love, This Series Has Potential

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Voice is a new series on Apple TV+ from Emmy Award-winner J.J. Abrams, Grammy, Emmy & Tony Award-nominee Sara Bareilles, and Jessie Nelson. Meant as a love letter to musicals and performance, the series is initially set for ten episodes but chances are good that with those creatives behind the series and the support we know Apple TV+ will show a unique series that could catch on if marketed & promoted properly, this one could keep going for awhile. Brittany O'Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Chuck Cooper star, and you can check out the trailer below.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Sean Teale
Person
J.j. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Tv#Television#Javascript#Bleeding Cool Tv#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Is new Netflix revenge thriller series Hit and Run worth watching?

A brand new series has beaten the likes of Outer Banks and Never Have I Ever and taken the top spot as the most-watched TV show on Netflix. Israeli-American thriller Hit and Run only landed on the streaming platform last week and has already skyrocketed to the top trending TV shows - but is it worth watching? Find out what viewers have been saying about it here...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Star Trek Director To Helm Amazon Action Movie From John Wick Writer

If someone in Hollywood needs a writer for either an action-packed TV series or a high concept movie, then Derek Kolstad will increasingly be finding his name towards the top of those particular lists. He may have been dropped from the John Wick franchise after penning the first three installments, but his work was integral to establishing the mythology that turned the Keanu Reeves films into a blockbuster phenomenon.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Trust me, you’ve never seen anything on TV as weird as this new Netflix dating show

Oh boy, the Manifest people are going to absolutely despise this news. The specific piece of streaming news I’m referring to is the imminent debut of Sexy Beasts, a new Netflix series coming to the streaming platform next week (on July 21). It’s a reality dating show, something that we absolutely didn’t need another version of. But as the title suggests, there’s also an exceedingly strange twist to this one. Yep, it’s that second word. Everyone on this show will be, wait for it, dressed up mostly as “beasts.” You know — so the young lady can ignore the fact that...
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Actually, maybe Netflix and NBC will bring back Manifest

Like a misguided family member at Thanksgiving dinner who decides that they could maybe make room for another slice of pie, Netflix has leaned back into the kitchen to say, “You know what? Maybe I could use another helping of NBC’s Manifest.” The vaguely Christian-themed Lost-y drama series was canceled by NBC last month pretty much immediately after becoming one of the biggest binge-watch shows on Netflix, with the on-air ratings apparently not being good enough for NBC to be willing to make another season of a show that people only watched on Netflix. That seemed like the perfect scenario for Netflix to swoop in and rescue the show, as it has done many times before, but even Netflix turned up its nose at Manifest—despite the fact that, again, it was and is very popular on the platform.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tri-Town News

Why do some TV shows have such dark scenes?

Question: Why do shows like Lisey’s Story on Apple+ have such dark scenes? I realize they’re aiming for mystery or fear, but we can’t tell what’s happening! —SJ Matt Roush: Next to the issue of blaring background music on TV shows, dark. and underlit camerawork is probably the No. 2...
TV & VideosPosted by
UPI News

'Little Voice' from Sara Bareilles canceled after one season

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Little Voice from Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson of Broadway's Waitress, has been canceled by Apple TV+ after one season. This marks Apple TV+'s first cancelation after the streaming service was launched in November 2019. Brittany O'Grady starred on the comedy drama as Bess King, a...
TV Seriesimore.com

'Little Voice' is a little flop — show reportedly canceled after one season

The show was produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, "Little Voice" explores the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s. Sara Bareilles ("Waitress") will provide original music for this fresh, intensely romantic tale of the search to find your true voice … and then the courage to use it.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix’s Resort To Love: What If That Kiss Actually Happened?

Warning: the following article contains light spoilers for the Netflix film Resort to Love. To avoid any and all plot points, please come back after you've seen the film. Resort to Love is a new romantic comedy from Netflix that follows Erica (Christina Milian), an aspiring pop star who’s feeling down after a breakup and then a career milestone doesn’t go as planned. She reluctantly takes a gig as a wedding singer at a luxurious Mauritius island resort, but then learns she’ll have to sing at her ex-fiancé’s wedding. This leads to a warm and funny exploration of the bonds of love and family, including an almost-kiss that could have changed the trajectory of the entire story.
TV & VideosTV Fanatic

American Horror Story Double Feature: Plot Details Revealed!

The series, which had to sit all of 2020 out due to the pandemic, returns with a two-episode premiere that is sure to usher in a refresh for the franchise. In true AHS fashion, plot details have been kept under wraps -- until now. "A struggling writer, his pregnant wife,...
TV SeriesDecider

How Many Episodes of ‘The White Lotus’ Are There?

As we hit Episode 4 of the The White Lotus, you may be wondering what’s left on the itinerary. Need fresh towels? Looking to squeeze in one final scuba lesson? Or maybe you want, uh, a “romantic” dinner on a yacht? Your days are numbered, as the hit mystery satire is approaching its finale on HBO. We have all the check-in and check-out times for The White Lotus — keep reading to find out the release schedule for the HBO series.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

The Apple TV Series ‘Mr. Corman’ has a release date, cast, trailer, and plot starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The Apple TV Series ‘Mr. Corman’ has a release date, cast, trailer, and plot starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Mr. Corman, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Arturo Castro, and Debra Winger, is an anticipated comedy series on Apple TV. Gordon-Levitt conceived, wrote, directed, and stars in the series, which follows Josh Corman, a 30-year-old teacher and wannabe rock singer, as he strives for the “ideal existence.” This page contains all of the information you need for Mr. Corman, including the premiere date, cast, trailer, plot, and more.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Little Voice: Season One Viewer Votes

Is the first season of the Little Voice TV show on Apple TV+ music to your ears? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Little Voice is cancelled or renewed for season two. Apple TV+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Little Voice here. Status Update Below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy