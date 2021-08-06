Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

City Square Dedication for Clarence 'Jeep' Jones

boston.gov
 5 days ago

A City of Boston Square dedication is taking place for Clarence "Jeep" Jones for his service to his community. This event will be held on Friday, August 6, on the corner of M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard and Washington Street in Boston. All are welcome to attend.

www.boston.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Street#Boston#M L K Jr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Spartanburg, SCspartanburg.com

City of Spartanburg Releases Results of Morgan Square Expanded Dining Area Survey

The City of Spartanburg recently concluded its online public survey asking respondents to share their perspectives regarding the expanded dining and pedestrian area at Morgan Square. In analyzing the raw data, city staff believes there are a number of informative themes revealed in the results, both in terms of who the survey participants were and in the perspectives they shared.
Spartanburg, SCcityofspartanburg.org

City Council hears data on Morgan Square expanded dining area

City Hospitality Tax data shows restaurant sales growth downtown three times larger than citywide. At their meeting on Monday, Spartanburg City Council heard an overview of downtown data collected ahead of their expected decision later this month on whether to continue to closure of W Main Street in front of Morgan Square for expanded outdoor dining. City Manager Chris Story presented Council with an assortment of data showing increased City Hospitality Tax revenue, increased pedestrian activity, and cell phone carrier data showing increased downtown visits this spring and summer over the same time period in 2019, signs which point to a Downtown Spartanburg economy resurgent after weathering worst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Jefferson City, MOKOMU

Jefferson City dedicates Bicentennial Bridge near state capitol

JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City dedicated its Bicentennial Bridge on Monday afternoon. "We're going to have an opportunity to celebrate the gifts that this bridge is to our state and to the Bicentennial itself, and it's one of the largest projects that is being built," said Carrie Tergin, mayor of Jefferson City.
Boston, MAboston.gov

MAYOR JANEY ANNOUNCES 21ST ANNUAL GOSPELFEST CONCERT

A vaccination clinic will be a part of the annual Gospel music celebration, taking place at Franklin Park on Sunday, August 8 at 5 p.m. BOSTON - Saturday, August 7, 2021 - Mayor Kim Janey today announced that the City of Boston’s annual GospelFest concert will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 5:00 p.m. at a new venue, Playstead Field at Franklin Park. Now in its 21st year, GospelFest showcases both national and local gospel talent. Blending contemporary and traditional gospel melodies, this annual event is produced by the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment in partnership with the Faith Collective. This event is free and open to the public. Also at GospelFest, the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition, in partnership with Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center, will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Elizabeth City, NCWNCT

Elizabeth City re-dedicates BLM mural

ELIZABETH CITY, N. C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City officials on Thursday re-dedicated the Black Lives Matter mural that spans the street in front of City Hall. The mural was created by artist Michael Little in honor of Andrew Brown Jr., a North Carolina man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies as he attempted to drive away from authorities on Perry Street in April.
Dickinson, NDThe Dickinson Press

City moves forward with construction documents for Town Square

On Tuesday, the Dickinson City Commission unanimously voted to approve construction documents for the Dickinson Town Square project, moving forward with the bid process. Starting Monday, Aug. 9, the project will be publicly advertised for three weeks. Following that process, the city will then look at incoming bidders and the commission will then potentially vote on what options they want to construct during its first meeting in September, City Administrator Brian Winningham said. The bid opening would likely be on Sept. 1.
Musiccharlestownbridge.com

Concerts Return to City Square

The music is back in City Square. After a year without the popular Wednesday concerts in City Square Park last year, the music has returned with East Coast Soul headlining the first of two concerts scheduled for this summer. “We are excited to announce two concerts this summer,” said Friends...
Belle Fourche, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Jones resigns from Belle Fourche City Council

BELLE FOURCHE –– Derrick Jones resigned from the Belle Fourche City Council Monday. Jones defeated Betty Jo Hoffman and Wayne Gilbert by a landslide for the Ward 4 seat in the April election. His resignation was officially accepted during Monday’s city council meeting. The subject was the second item on Mayor Randy Schmidt’s mayor report.
Archer City, TXarchercountynews.com

Owner, city discuss sunken roof on Archer City square

Many folks around town have noticed the state of the roof at 103 S. Center St. in Archer City. The Archer County News recently reached out to the owner of property and city officials to inquire on the status of the property. Property owner Gregg Miller said some small damage occurred to the roof of old Five Forks building about a year ago. “We had been working with the insurance company and…
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Homeless camp near Square building downtown will remain, Jones says

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A homeless encampment near the Square building in downtown St. Louis will not be shut down, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones says. The encampment with trash and tents is located near the new Square headquarters in a plaza between St. Patrick's Catholic Charities and Square, near the intersection of the MLK Blvd. and Tucker. Square has secured a shelter nearby for the homeless to move to.
Mcalester, OKPosted by
McAlester News-Capital

City dedicates new splash pad at Leadership Park

Children streamed into Leadership Park on Monday to utilize the newest splash pad in the city's parks system. City of McAlester and Chamber of Commerce representatives and members of the 2018-2019 Class of Leadership McAlester gathered at the city's Leadership Park at the corner of B Street and Jefferson Avenue on Monday to dedicate the new splash pad.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola city Council to Discuss Square Streetlights Bid

The Indianola City Council meets in regular session Monday, where Mayor Pam Pepper will read a proclamation declaring August 9th as Book Lovers Day. The council will consider a bid on streetlights for the Square Reconstruction Project, provisions for the creation of a Human Relations Commission, the purchase of an ambulance, a preliminary statement on the 2021 general obligation bond series, and a resolution regarding the Skate Park Wall Graffiti Policy before going into closed session to discuss employee evaluations. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
Troy, ALTroy Messenger

Troy Council designates square area as city entertainment district

The Troy City Council approved the creation of an entertainment district in downtown Troy. Entertainment districts were created by an act of the Alabama Legislature in 2012. According to the act, 2012-438, municipalities are allowed to create a defined area in which the state’s open container law is rescinded for designated special events. During special events, patrons purchasing alcohol from a licensed distributor may exit the building and walk around in the entertainment district with an open container, but may not enter another establishment that sells alcohol. Also, alcohol may not be brought in from sources — other businesses, coolers, etc. — outside the entertainment district.
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Center City ends 2021 High Noon on Square season

Hundreds of people gathered on the Potter County Courthouse lawn Wednesday for the final High Noon on the Square event of the 2021 season. During this last event, sponsored by Underwood Law Firm, attendees heard music from local Amarillo band Insufficient Funds while eating food from Joe Taco. According to...
Big Lake, MNhometownsource.com

Big Lake a ‘Second Amendment Dedicated City’

Big Lake is now officially a “Second Amendment Dedicated City.”. The City Council approved a resolution July 28 declaring a commitment to rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and states, in part, “The City Council hereby expresses its intent to uphold and protect the Second Amendment rights of the residents of Big Lake.”
Politicsboston.gov

Woodrow Avenue Neighborhood Association Meeting

The Department of Neighborhood Development is looking for feedback from the community. Join us and share your thoughts. DND and Boston Society for Architecture ("BSA") staff will discuss the City-owned parcels at 61-65 Woodrow Avenue and the BSA 'Community + Design' Program, respectively, at a meeting hosted by the Woodrow Avenue Neighborhood Association.

Comments / 0

Community Policy