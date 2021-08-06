City Square Dedication for Clarence 'Jeep' Jones

A vaccination clinic will be a part of the annual Gospel music celebration, taking place at Franklin Park on Sunday, August 8 at 5 p.m. BOSTON - Saturday, August 7, 2021 - Mayor Kim Janey today announced that the City of Boston’s annual GospelFest concert will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 5:00 p.m. at a new venue, Playstead Field at Franklin Park. Now in its 21st year, GospelFest showcases both national and local gospel talent. Blending contemporary and traditional gospel melodies, this annual event is produced by the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment in partnership with the Faith Collective. This event is free and open to the public. Also at GospelFest, the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition, in partnership with Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center, will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
