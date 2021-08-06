City Square Dedication for Clarence 'Jeep' Jones

The Troy City Council approved the creation of an entertainment district in downtown Troy. Entertainment districts were created by an act of the Alabama Legislature in 2012. According to the act, 2012-438, municipalities are allowed to create a defined area in which the state’s open container law is rescinded for designated special events. During special events, patrons purchasing alcohol from a licensed distributor may exit the building and walk around in the entertainment district with an open container, but may not enter another establishment that sells alcohol. Also, alcohol may not be brought in from sources — other businesses, coolers, etc. — outside the entertainment district.