Marc Silvestri Returns To The Darkness, On Kickstarter

The Darkness created by Marc Silvestri, Garth Ennis, and David Wohl, is a character, mafioso Jackie Estacado who, after turning 21, inherited the curse of the Darkness. A wielder of the Darkness has been present in every major time period and continental power in history. These hosts have usually been of a violent predisposition, such as dictators and warlords. Many have also been of a criminal background, namely murderers, thieves, and abusers. The character survives in that role until they have a child, when they will die. An elemental force of chaos and creation, the core of a Darkness wielder's abilities is their accessing of an otherworldly dimension through the shadows around them and exerting control over the countless demonic creatures that dwell there. These creatures – called Darklings – usually appear as serpentine or goblinoid fiends which cause mischief and murder on behalf of their host and can communicate with their master through telepathy. They possess supernatural strength and stamina as well as deadly claws and fangs. Most notably, a game based on The Darkness was released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2007, with a sequel in 2012.