Aiken, SC

Aiken Run United event postponed until April 2022

By Landon Stamper lstamper@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NyiZ1_0bJq1s6z00
The Half Marathon gets underway during the 2019 Run United in Aiken. The 2021 version of the event has been postponed to 2022.

Due to COVID-19-related concerns, the 2021 edition of Aiken's Run United has been postponed to next year.

Aiken Electric Cooperative Inc. has canceled its 10th anniversary Run United 5K, 10K and half marathon scheduled for Oct. 9.

“We are erring on the side of caution due to the uncertainty with the COVID-19 virus and want to ensure our workforce, volunteers and participants are safe. We are optimistic that the event and festivities will be safe to convene April 30, 2022,” said Aiken Electric CEO Gary Stooksbury.

The April races will still include the same features to celebrate the event’s 10th year, including limited-edition medals and T-shirts for runners, redesigned course routes including a trek down South Boundary Avenue, and appearances from retired NFL player Michael Dean Perry, Miss SC, Miss Teen SC and Havird Usry of the Food Network.

The event was started in 2012.

“Run United is an incredibly important fundraising event to benefit United Way of Aiken County, as well as one of our favorite ways to unite our community,” said Race Director Keyatta Priester. “Although the race is postponed, they are still in need of our community’s support, and AEC is committed to doing our part.”

Those who have already registered can choose to donate their entry fee to United Way to assist with their mission to improve lives in the community or request a full refund. Registrants can also defer their registration until April.

Sponsors may also choose to give their contribution as a donation to United Way or sponsor next year’s event.

For more information on Run Unite, visit aikenco-op.org or Facebook page.

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

