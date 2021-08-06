Cancel
My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes Mission Comes To Good Smile

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia is still going strong as we watch our favorite heroes on winter break. The adventures will continue with another movie that will get a theatrical release with My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission. Not much is known about this film, but Good Smile Company is giving fans a closer look as they reveal some new Nendoroid figures. Coming in first is Izuku Midoriya featuring his brand new Stealth Suit costume adding a darker tone to Deku's design. The My Hero Academia Deku will come with three face plates allowing fans to display him with combat, smiling, and closed eyes smiling expressions.

