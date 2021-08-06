Mystery Bird Deaths, Flood Recovery And A Hidden History Of Eugenics In Appalachia
This week on Inside Appalachia, we’ve got an eclectic mix of stories from across central Appalachia. We check in with residents in Kentucky who are struggling with the aftermath of devastating floods there five months ago. We also learn about the dark history of Eugenics in Virginia. We’ll talk with author Elizabeth Catte. You might remember her as the author of “What You’re Getting Wrong About Appalachia.”www.wvpublic.org
Comments / 0