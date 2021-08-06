Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers 8/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

White Sox at Cubs—MLB pick is Chicago White Sox -145. On the hill for the White Sox is Lance Lynn. The righthander in his past six starts allowed seven earned runs in 33 innings of work. Kyle Hendricks expected to start for the Cubs. Hendricks past two starts allowed six earned runs in 11 1/3rd innings. Hendricks is pitching to high contact. Cubs bullpen struggling past ten games with an ERA of 6.21 and WHIP 1.59. White Sox pen great form as in this period an ERA 2.89, WHIP 0.99 and opponents batting .184. As the Cubs closed their series with Colorado, they had lost six of eight games. Past seven games Cubs pitching allowing 6.1 runs and .311 hitting. Play White Sox -145.