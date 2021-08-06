Movie Review: The Suicide Squad
Margot Robbie has now played the likable villain Harley Quinn across three movies that feel impossibly different from one another. Quinn stole the show in 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” emerging as the bright point of a muddled yet intermittently enjoyable sidequest in DC’s uneven cinematic universe. In early 2020, her starring feature — initially titled “Birds of Prey, or the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn” before being retitled mid-stream in an odd marketing move — established itself as one of the best all-around DC adaptations, striking a much more cohesive and thoughtful tone than most comic-book fare.www.pittsburghmagazine.com
Comments / 4