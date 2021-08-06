Tampa Bay Rays vs Baltimore Orioles 8/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Tampa Bay Rays will meet the Baltimore Orioles at the Oriole Park At Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 7:05 PM EDT. Tampa Bay has lost two of the three games against the Mariners in its previous series. The team managed to win the final meeting to a score of 4-3 and they attained a record of 65-44 in the league. The Rays are eight games above .500 on the road and they are leading the AL East standings by one game ahead of Boston.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0