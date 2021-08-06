Tampa Bay Rays vs Baltimore Orioles 8/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Rays remain the team to be in the American League East, with their typical pitching depth to go with an offense that can score in bunches. Up. We know the Rays had a nice time a couple of weeks ago when they swept the Red Sox and gained control of the division, but that was only the start of a hot streak. They’ve won four in a row, and looking further out they’ve taken eight of their last 10. AKA the anti-Boston streak.