Traffic signal planned at Hero Way, Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Leander

Georgetown City Council gave preliminary approval of a maximum tax rate of $0.401 per $100 property value, a decrease of $0.017 from the current tax rate of $0.418. Despite the decreased rate, the average homeowner, based on a home value of $303,255, would pay $56 more in property taxes per year in fiscal year 2021-22 than in FY 2020-21. The proposed tax rate is slightly lower than the voter-approval rate of $0.401237, which is the maximum rate allowed per law without voter approval,according to the state comptroller's office. The city's no-new-revenue rate, which would produce the same amount of tax revenue if applied, would be $0.330775, according to the city.