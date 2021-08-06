Cancel
Leander, TX

Traffic signal planned at Hero Way, Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Leander

By Taylor Girtman
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 5 days ago
Leander plans to add a traffic signal at the crash-prone intersection of Hero Way and Ronald Reagan Boulevard. City staff requested a traffic signal study following a fatal collision at the intersection, said Dan Grimsbo, the city's executive director of infrastructure. There were 10 car crashes at the intersection in 2020, and there have been six crashes to date in 2021. Grimsbo said the traffic light is important to prevent collisions and fatalities at the intersection.

Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

