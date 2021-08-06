Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres 8/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Houston Astros will meet with the San Francisco Giants in MLB action in Oracle Park, San Francisco, on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 4:05 PM (EDT). After dominating six of their previous eight matches, the Astros are looking for a victory. In their last three matches, the Houston Astros produced 26 runs and generated four or more runs in five consecutive matches. When collecting four or more runs, the Astros won seven of their last ten matches. The Astros scored a total of 9 runs in the match, and they now have a 64-41 record.