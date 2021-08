Rays at Orioles—MLB pick is Tampa Bay Rays on run line -1.5 runs at -125. On the mound for Baltimore is Jorge Lopez. The righthander in his 22 starts has an ERA of 5.91 and WHIP 1.63. He faced the Rays in mid-June surrendering five earned runs in 4 2/3rd innings. Michael Wacha to throw for the Rays. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven of his past ten starts. As they blew out the Orioles in the opener of this series the Rays had won six of eight. Past ten games Orioles batting .213 against righthanders with a bullpen ERA 8.17, WHIP 1.71 and opponents batting .285. Rays bullpen in this period an ERA 1.62, WHIP 1.15 and opponents batting .197. Play Tampa Bay on run line -1.5 runs at -125.