Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs 8/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 6 days ago

The Chicago White Sox will battle the Chicago Cubs at the Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 2:20 PM EDT. The White Sox are 3-3 in their last six games this season. The team avoided a sweep against the Royals and won the opening series by 7-1. The team was beaten last Thursday following a 2-3 loss. The White Sox are just a game below .500 on the road and they are currently leading the AL Central standings.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Kyle Hendricks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#The Chicago White Sox#The Chicago Cubs#The White Sox#Royals#The Chi White Sox#Rockies#The Chi Cubs#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Sox will turn to López, not Kopech, with Rodón on IL

To this point in a first-place season, the South Siders have not really needed to answer that question — a huge part of the reason why it's been a first-place season. The White Sox starting rotation has been dominant, and it has been healthy, carrying a team that went without Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert and Yasmani Grandal for long stretches to World Series contender status. Even with the middle-of-the-order bats returning to the lineup, that starting rotation remains the No. 1 reason the White Sox can realistically achieve their sky-high preseason goals.
MLBFOX Sports

Chicago White Sox banking on hair-raising bullpen trio to rule playoffs

On July 31, 2016, the Cleveland Indians pulled off a big trade. They sent four prospects, every one of them bound for the big leagues, to the New York Yankees for closer Andrew Miller. The Indians planned to team him up with their incumbent closer, Cody Allen, to build a super bullpen, down the stretch and into the future. Miller was under contract for two more seasons. "He’s the perfect guy to have, and we got him," Allen said at the time.
MLBabc.com

Watch ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball: Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox on ABC Sunday, August 8

ABC is the place to be for Sunday Night Baseball! ESPN announced that for the first time, "Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell" – the exclusive, national Major League Baseball game of the week – will air exclusively on ABC, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. EDT. The marquee matchup will feature the Chicago Cubs and Kris Bryant hosting the first place Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson. The game telecast will be available to stream on the ESPN App. "Sunday Night Baseball" is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes. Watch Sunday Night Baseball on the ABC app from your smartphone and tablet (iOS and Android), computer on ABC.com and connected devices (Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV).
MLBFOX Sports

White Sox place Rodón on IL with shoulder fatigue

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Carlos Rodón on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with left shoulder fatigue. Rodón was headed back to Chicago on Wednesday to receive further testing. Chicago manager Tony La Russa said the team made the move to the injured list based on Rodón's complaints of soreness and fatigue in his throwing shoulder.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs vs. White Sox Friday 8/6 game threads

THE ALL-TIME RECORD: Since the teams began regular-season play in 1997, the Cubs have 63 wins, the White Sox 65. That breaks down to 32-32 at Wrigley, 31-33 on the South Side. The Cubs have outscored the White Sox all-time 586-567. WALKOFF WINS: Cubs, four, most recently June 18, 2009,...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox vs. Cubs odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions for August 8 from top model

The Chicago White Sox will look to continue their recent dominance over the rival Chicago Cubs in interleague action on Sunday Night Baseball. The White Sox (65-46) have won six of their last nine games against the Cubs (52-60), and will be going for the three-game sweep on Sunday. The White Sox have also won four of the last five meetings against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. The White Sox have had troubles on the road this season and are 27-26 away from home. The Cubs, meanwhile, are 31-23 at home.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Upcoming stretch of games will prove a lot

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 08: (L-R) Jose Abreu #79, Yoan Moncada #10 and Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox celebrate their team win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 08, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Cubs 9-3. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/9/2021

Reds at Indians—MLB pick is Cleveland Indians +145. Starting for the Reds is Luis Castillo. The righthander has not been as strong on the road with an ERA of 4.50 and WHIP 1.36 in eleven starts. He averages only 5 1/3rd innings in his road starts. Sam Hentges to start for the Indians. Past two outings he worked one inning each game. In recent starts he struggled against the Rays, Astros and Twins hitting lineup. Reds bullpen on the road an ERA 4.57 and WHIP 1.44. Indians pen in this period an ERA 3.18 and opponents batting .214. Cleveland has won two of three in their series against the Tigers putting up runs. Indians have a winning home mark. Play Cleveland +145.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Eloy Jiménez’s hot streak continues with 2 more homers and 5 RBIs in the Chicago White Sox win: ‘Now he’s doing what he does’

There is locked in. And then there’s a next level, which is where Eloy Jiménez finds himself. The Chicago White Sox slugger hit two home runs for the second straight game in Monday’s 11-1 victory against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis. Jiménez went 2-for-4 with five RBIs, a walk and two runs as the Sox opened the three-game series in impressive fashion. The Sox hit four ...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Locks in timing

Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 11-1 win over the Twins. Jimenez posted a near-identical line to his previous game when he slugged a pair of homers and drove in five in Sunday's win over the Cubs. He became the fastest White Sox hitter to reach 50 homers (187 games). The 24-year-old outfielder, who didn't make his season debut until late July due to a pectoral injury and then injured his groin immediately upon his return, needed several at-bats to get his timing down against MLB pitching. Jimenez is now riding a five-game hit streak, during which he's gone 9-for-18 with four home runs and four doubles. With the timing of his swing locked down, Jimenez should be the dangerous power threat he showed in 2019, when he launched 31 bombs in 122 games.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Tim Anderson is on a crazy run since 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 08: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox hits a double during the eighth inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 08, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) Tim Anderson is often the tone-setter for the...
MLBPosted by
670 The Score

Twins beat White Sox, 4-3

Willians Astudillo hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Dallas Keuchel, and the Minnesota Twins held on for a 4-3 victory to stop a four-game winning streak for the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: White Sox at Twins

After a thrilling three-game sweep at Wrigley Field, the White Sox (66-46) are back in action. Tonight’s game will be the opener of a three-game series in Minnesota against the Twins (48-64). The South Siders are 12-4 against Minnesota this season, and this will be the last series of the season between these two teams.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Could miss more than minimum time

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday that he's not overly optimistic Rodon (shoulder) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Aug. 18, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Rodon had been scheduled to start Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game against the Yankees in...
MLBABC News

Chicago White Sox place Carlos Rodon on IL with left arm soreness

The Chicago White Sox placed Cy Young candidate Carlos Rodon on the 10-day injured list with left arm soreness, the team announced Wednesday. Rodon, 28, is 9-5 with a 2.38 ERA in 19 starts this season and could be out longer than the required 10 days. "We're going to err...
MLBcubbiescrib.com

Chicago Cubs: Reflecting on a difficult-to-watch weekend at Wrigley

Brooms and “L” flags were seen all over Wrigley Field Sunday night as thousands of Chicago White Sox fans migrated up to the North Side to see their team sweep the lowly Chicago Cubs. The Cubs are a shell of their former selves with a Triple-A caliber roster, while the Sox are one of the best teams in the American League. In the end, the outcome of this series was not surprising at all, considering the current position of both teams. Still, for Cubs fans it was brutal to see unfold.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tim Anderson taking breather Wednesday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins. Anderson appears to be getting a routine maintenance day as the White Sox wrap up a three-game road set. Leury Garcia is covering shortstop for Anderson and hitting eighth. Cesar Hernandez is up in the leadoff spot in place of Anderson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy