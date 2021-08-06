Cancel
Economy

Todd Haller

insideradio.com
 5 days ago

Todd Haller is named OM of Bahakel Communications Chattanooga, succeeding Danny Howard, who rises to GM of the cluster. Haller was most recently Brand Manager/Executive Producer of the syndicated "Bob & Sheri" morning show. "We are very excited about our future direction in Chattanooga, and beyond grateful to have the...

www.insideradio.com

Entertainmentinsideradio.com

Graeme Bentley

Northeast Broadcasting Company adult alternative “92.5 The River” WXRV Boston evening host Graeme Bentley is named MD. He succeeds Allison Conway, who exited last year. “Graeme represents the best of the past, present and future of radio broadcasters. He’s got radio in his DNA,” GM Donald St. Sauveur said in a release. “He was a passionate River listener growing up, and his ‘can do’ attitude and incredible work ethic has taken him on an epic three-year journey at the River. All of his duties and responsibilities helped WXRV grow immensely. It feels great to be able to reward Graeme with this promotion, so that his passion and love of music discovery can grow and will now be his day-to-day focus and contribution to the radio station.”
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

Ayisha Jaffer and Emily Young

Nashville Public Radio adult alternative WNXP (91.1) names Ayisha Jaffer APD and elevates Emily Young to Coordinator of its Sonic Cathedral live performance space. Jaffer comes to the station after positions at management firms Salko Management and Punkdafunk. She also worked at Tuned In Broadcasting crosstown adult alternative adult alternative “Lightning 100” WRLT and Milwaukee Board of School Directors adult alternative “88Nine radio Milwaukee” WYMS.
TV & Videosinsideradio.com

‘Outkick 360’ To Broadcast From ‘6th & Peabody Broadcast Studio.’

Clay Travis’ Outkick, a subsidiary of Fox Corp., partners with Nashville’s 6th & Peabody, home to Ole Smoky Distillery and Yee-Haw Brewing, to create the 6th & Peabody Broadcast Studio. The state-of-the-art studios will be the new home of “Outkick 360,” hosted by Jonathan Hutton, Chad Withrow and Paul Kuharsky,...
Businessinsideradio.com

SoundExchange Hires Stephanie Werner And Elevates Barry LeVine.

Digital music royalty collections agency SoundExchange names Stephanie Werner VP, Brand Marketing and Industry Engagement and Barry LeVine VP, Marketing and Entertainment Partnerships. Werner and LeVine report to Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Esther-Mireya Tejada. “SoundExchange is hard at work building innovative technology systems, growing our suite of fintech services...
Nashville, TNinsideradio.com

Nashville Talk Host Phil Valentine Remains In Critical Condition With COVID.

Nashville talk show host Phil Valentine remains “critically ill” according to fellow “Super Talk 99.7” WWTN host Dan Mandis. He told listeners today that they are in a “waiting mode” as doctors work to “rehab” Valentine’s lungs. In a series of Facebook posts Mandis said that doctors are now hoping to reduce Valentine’s dependence on a ventilator and that his lungs will improve. “Your continued prayers and support are appreciated,” he told listeners.
TV & Videosinsideradio.com

July PPMs Day 3: Classic Hits/Rock, News/Talk Dominate.

With classic hits on top in four of the 12 markets with total week 6+ PPM ratings reported by Nielsen in the third day of July PPMs, the format jumps to the top of the leaderboard with nine crowns so far for July, as news/talk gains three more for a total of eight among the 32 markets reporting these first three days. With three more classic rock stations atop their market's ratings in Day 3, the format claims five total prizes for July, one ahead of adult contemporary, which adds one more.
Seattle, WAinsideradio.com

Curt Cruse

Curt Cruse returns to Sinclair Broadcast Group hot AC “Star 101.5” KPLZ Seattle for mornings. Cruse, along with co-host Corine McKenzie and producer Leonard Barokas, were let go in March 2020, due to budget cuts brought on by the pandemic. "Nice to have Star 101.5 back to doing what it...
insideradio.com

Joseph Amado

Joseph Amado is named Director of Promotions for Max Media Hampton Roads. Amado was most recently serving in a similar role for SummitMedia Richmond. “We launched a nationwide search to find a Promotions Warrior that would help us win and found him right in our backyard,” VP of Operations and Programming Eddie Haskell said in a release. “Joe has years of experience with a cluster I highly respect and his knowledge of the market will be a huge asset as he hits the ground running.”
NFLinsideradio.com

News Bites: Beasley Media Group, ‘The Bert Show,’ Marc Bernier, ‘Praise In The Park.’

BMI, Beasley Media Group and HD Radio licensor Xperi launched a limited-edition of BMI’s signature series, “How I Wrote That Song,” featuring acclaimed songwriters and producers from country, rock and R&B/hip-hop. Each episode of the 12-part series will air every two weeks on Beasley Media Group stations across the country with the video component living on the company’s corporate website. Similar to 2020’s partnership, “100 Years of Hit Makers,” Brian Ives, Managing Editor of the Beasley Media Group Digital Content Team will host “How I Wrote This Song.” Participating artists include Lauren Alaina, Chris Lane, John Popper (Blues Traveler), Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra), Oak Felder, Mooski and Parker McCollum. “After a highly successful and similar partnership with BMI and Xperi in 2020, we decided to bring back this popular feature to celebrate the biggest hit songwriters that are heard on our great radio stations,” Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase said in a release. “It’s always fascinating to hear the story behind our favorite songs, and we’re excited to present this exclusive content to our on-air and digital audiences.”
Jesusinsideradio.com

July PPMs, Day 2: News The Lead Story In DC, Seattle, Soft AC And Christian Tie In Tampa.

While the top-ranked station in eight of Nielsen's 12 PPM Day 2 markets for July stays in place in June, there's some interesting activity in those other four markets. Hubbard Radio's all news WTOP is Washington, DC's number one station for the first time this year, while in Minneapolis, iHeart classic hits KQQL takes over at the top from longtime champion, Hubbard hot AC KSTP (9.0-8.1-7.9). For the 20 markets covered in Days 1 and 2, the leaderboard shows news/talk (including all news) and classic hits leading with the top station in five markets each, and adult R&B and adult contemporary ahead in three markets.
Businessinsideradio.com

Consolidation’s Back For Entravision – Just Not In Radio.

“It reminds me a lot of the broadcast industry back in the 80s and 90s, where you had this wave of consolidation that created an exciting value proposition. It feels like that here with this industry.” That’s Entravision Communications CFO Chris Young talking about the company’s diversification via a pair of recent transactions that have expanded what was once primarily a Spanish-language broadcast company into a digital marketing technology provider on a global scale.
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

Country, News/Talk, CHR Dominate In Adult Demos, According To Nielsen.

Nielsen Audio's just-released “Audio Today” report shows Country as the top radio format in audience share in seven of 11 key audience demographics, including all 18-49 and 25-54 breakouts. News/talk also shows up prominently, leading among adults 18+ and second to Country among adults 25-54 and men 18-49 or 25-54.
NFLinsideradio.com

SportsMap Radio Network Adds Three New Weekday Shows.

The SportsMap radio network adds three new shows to its weekday lineup: “Just Sayin’ It” with Cole Thompson, “In My Opinion” with Denton Day and “High Frequency” with Kevin Dziepak. “We have a number of partners who produce fabulous content for our network. I’m very excited about each of these...
NFLinsideradio.com

Locked On Podcasts Become First Piece Of Tegna’s Digital Sports Plan.

Local television powerhouse Tegna bought the Locked On Podcast Network for $13.8 million in January. The already-profitable sports podcast company is quickly becoming more than a side venture in audio for Tegna, which is beginning to lay out its plans for how Locked On will fit into its TV and video-focused portfolio.
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

WEDG’s ‘Shredd & Ragan’ Cross The Hall For Mornings On Buffalo’s ’97 Rock.’

“Shredd & Ragan,” Ted Shredd and Tom Ragan, cross the hall, moving from Cumulus Media modern rock “103.3 The Edge” WEDG Buffalo to classic rock sister “97 Rock” WGRF, which has been without a morning show since the April firings of Rob Lederman, Rich Gaenzler and Chris Klein (“The Morning Bull Show”) after Lederman compared the color of toast to the skin tone of famous Black women. PD John Hager was also fired after the on-air incident.
insideradio.com

Nielsen Sees Accelerating Audience Shift Back To Out-Of-Home Listening.

With more people on the go and more traffic on the road, radio listening is at its highest levels in 16 months, according to Nielsen’s latest “Audio Today” report. Among the employed, two thirds are now working outside the home, up more than 70% since the height of lockdown in the spring of 2020.
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

News Bites: ‘Big D & Bubba,’ Missouri Broadcasters Association, Benztown, Troy Murray.

News Bites for August 9... ...The Silverfish Media-syndicated “Big D & Bubba” are back on the air on Tyler, TX. The duo land at Alpha Media’s country “104.1 The Ranch” KKUS. They were most recently on Townsquare Media crosstown country KNUE (101.5), prior to “Billy & Tara” debuting in mornings earlier this month. “This is the fastest we’ve ever replaced a lost affiliate,” Silverfish Media President and “Big D & Bubba” Executive Producer told Tyler, TX, ABC affiliate KLTV. “We couldn’t have done it without the outpouring of support from the community.”
NFLinsideradio.com

Jeff Cameron Joins Tallahassee’s ‘Real Talk 93.3.’ Show To Be Streamed On Warchant.com.

Jeff Cameron resurfaces in the Tallahassee market on Magic Broadcasting “Real Talk 93.3” WVFT, where he can be heard from 1-3pm. Cameron previously hosted afternoons on WTSM (97.9), which was purchased by Radio Training Network in May. The religious broadcaster placed its “The Joy FM” network on the signal, which was previously known as “ESPN Tallahassee.”
Businessinsideradio.com

Libby Nolan

Libby Nolan joins iHeartMedia as Senior VP of Sales for its St. Louis cluster. Nolan comes to the cluster from Zimmer Radio in Springfield, MO, where she served as VP and Director of Sales. Before that, she acted as Market President and Chief Revenue Officer for Townsquare Media’s Quincy-Hannibal radio cluster and had prior roles at Emmis Radio St. Louis and then-Entercom new-talk KFTK St. Louis (97.1).

