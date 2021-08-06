Five Things That Lead Us to Believe Kourtney Kardashian is Pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian’s full name is Kourtney Mary Kardashian. This American socialite, fashion model, and media personality has always been the talk of the town due to her relationship with Travis Barker. The two have been spotted together a lot of times and have always been open about their relationship. In 2007, Kourtney Kardashian gained popularity when she and her family started the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The success and fame of this show led to the creation of different spin-offs, such as Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami.