Giants Reserve Offensive Lineman Zach Fulton Retires

By Patricia Traina
 5 days ago
Reserve offensive lineman Zach Fulton, whom the Giants signed to a one-year contract worth $1,212,500 this off-season, has decided to retire.

Newsday was first with the report.

Fulton becomes the second offensive lineman and the third player this week alone to have a change of heart about continuing his NFL career. Earlier this week, inside linebacker Mike Davis and guard/center Joe Looney reversed course and decided to retire after signing with the Giants.

And in the first week of training camp, receiver/tight end Kelvin Benjamin decided to call it quits after a verbal spat with head coach Joe Judge not only led to his release it also left enough of a sour taste in his mouth about continuing his career.

Fulton was a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2014 draft. He played four years for Kansas City before jumping over to the Texans, where he spent the last three seasons as an interior offensive lineman.

While it's usual for a team to have as many players retire in such a short spurt of time, it's not uncommon. The Las Vegas Raiders have had three players retire since camp open.

"These are tough decisions on guys," head coach Joe Judge said Thursday. "As you get vets later in their career, they started training camp, it's not uncommon for this to happen. Now, you don't want it to happen, but you have to respect the decision each person makes for their family."

While the cord has been cut on a possible return by Benjamin, Judge said the door has been left open for the other guys whom Judge called "good dudes" to return if they change their minds.

"If they change their mind and something goes, but they made the strongest impression, personality wise, mentally in the meetings, and on the field, both guys did show enough improvement," Judge said.

"The time was short, but we knew them both from being vets in the league. We respect them both. To be honest, we'd like to have the option to keep coaching both. But we respect their decision and are wishing the best going forward to their families."

The Giants reserve offensive linemen currently include Nate Solder, Chad Slade, Brett Heggie, Kyle Murphy, Kenny Wiggins, Jake Burton, and Jonotthan Harrison.

