Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Poloniex has agreed to pay nearly USD 10.4m to settle charges for operating an unregistered online digital asset exchange in connection with its operation of a trading platform that facilitated buying and selling of digital asset securities, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced. Without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, Poloniex agreed to the entry of a cease-and-desist order and agreed to pay disgorgement of USD 8.5m, prejudgment interest of USD 403,995, and a civil penalty of USD 1.5m. The order establishes a Fair Fund for the benefit of victims, it added.