Gainesville, GA

Fire in Gainesville duplex displaces 7

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 5 days ago
A fire at a Gainesville duplex Friday, Aug. 6, displaced four adults and three children, according to a press release from Hall County Fire Services.

Hall County firefighters responded around 7:30 a.m. Friday to the 5,100 block of Whites Mill Road, where smoke and flames were emanating from one unit of a duplex.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and were still on scene as of 8:45 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to help the seven people displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.

No further information was provided.

The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
