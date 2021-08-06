Cancel
Why You May Not Really Own Your Gadgets

Cover picture for the articleBuying gadgets may not mean you own them entirely. Home Depot is piloting a program that requires tools to be activated by Bluetooth before you can use them. The program is meant to deter theft, but experts say it’s a sign of the increasingly blurry definition of ownership in the digital age.

