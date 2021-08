Welcome to Haines City! Located next door to last week’s featured town, Davenport, Haines City rests about a 45 minute drive Southwest of downtown Orlando in Polk county. Named after former Confederate States Army Colonel Henry Haines, Haines City was founded in 1914. The early settlers planted citrus groves, and citrus growing and processing became the main industry of the city. When Walt Disney purchased land and started developing Walt Disney World just 15 miles North, the entire region’s economy changed. Tourism now ranks at the top of the economic ladder. Because of this, Haines City is experiencing explosive growth, The trickle-down effect of this is very evident as new communities are popping up everywhere with new houses intended for families, as well as vacation rentals.