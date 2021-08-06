Cancel
Senate Committee on Indian Affairs passes Durbin Feeling Native American Language Act

By STAFF REPORTS
cherokeephoenix.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – The Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on Aug. 4 passed the Durbin Feeling Native American Language Act of 2021, a bipartisan bill named in honor of the late Cherokee linguist. Sens. Brian Schatz, (D-Hawai‘i) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) introduced the bill, which was initially proposed by former Sen....

