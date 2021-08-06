Cancel
Computers

A timeline and family tree of operating systems (830 of them!)

By Anne Barela
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlphonse Eylenburg posts an Operating Systems: Timeline and Family Tree which currently includes over 830 operating systems. In this post you’ll find a family tree and timeline of operating systems. I have tried to include all operating systems, no matter how old or obscure. Of course, a complete list is virtually impossible, as there is no way to catalogue all the tiny hobby and embedded systems that may exist somewhere.

