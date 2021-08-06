Trimble Rd. exit off U.S. 30 to close Aug. 15-18

MANSFIELD – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. The State Route 13 northbound exit ramp to Cook Road will close Sunday, Aug. 15 for installation of sidewalks and guardrails along Cook Road. The detour route for northbound motorists on SR 13, traveling to Cook Road, will be SR 13 to Straub Road, west on Straub Road to S. Main Street, then north on S. Main Street to Cook Road. Estimated completion: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.