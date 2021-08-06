Message from Congressman Sam Graves

The Homeland Security Secretary is meeting with Texas border leaders today, to get an update on the surge in illegal immigration. Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar plans to press him on Covid being brought to his district by the illegal immigrants. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also visited this week with Mexican President Obrador in Mexico city. In a statement, he says the discussions centered on how to better integrate the two nation’s economies as a way to address the root cause of illegal immigration.