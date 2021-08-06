Message from Congressman Sam Graves
No, it hasn’t gotten better. No, this Administration doesn’t have it “under control.”. I know I sound like a broken record, but as unbelievable as it sounds, this “seasonal influx” has shown no signs of slowing down. Usually, illegal immigration slows down in the hot summer months as the long journey across Mexico becomes increasingly difficult. Not this year. The months-long crisis at our southern border is still getting worse.www.northwestmoinfo.com
