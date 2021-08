Krafton has renamed PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) to PUBG: Battlegrounds, which as redundant as sounds, may be the key to holding the PUBG universe of lore together. The change was spotted by PC Gamer, noting that the game's new name is now official across all of its social media. What's funny is that while Krafton has essentially removed all mentions of the game's creator 'PlayerUnknown' from its social media and title pages on game stores, the end-user license agreement (EULA) and description, on Steam at least, still mentions the player's name.