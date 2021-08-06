Cancel
Colts activate Xavier Rhodes, waive Jalen Morton and Rolan Milligan

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
Cover picture for the articleThe Colts will be able to get cornerback Xavier Rhodes on the practice field. Rhodes went on the COVID-19 reserve list at the start of training camp and the team announced on Friday that he is back on the active roster. T.J. Carrie came off the list earlier this week, so the secondary is back to full strength.

