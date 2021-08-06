Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Everything We Know About the CDC's Eviction Moratorium

By Johanna Li
insideedition.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control has launched a new, more targeted version of the eviction moratorium that specifically addresses the once-again rising cases of COVID-19, in light of the delta variant. This comes amid anxiety surrounding the previous eviction moratorium, which expired July 31, and vocal concern from Democrats and housing advocates.

www.insideedition.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Moratorium#Cdc#Democrats#Americans#Cnn#Inside Edition Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
deseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
deseret.com

A COVID-19 variant ‘more infectious than the delta variant’ will hit U.S. in 2-4 months

Dr. Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, predicted that the fall will have a dark turn in the coronavirus pandemic. Redfield said on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that he thinks the coronavirus will continue to replicate quickly among humans, and so the risk of variant evolution is high.
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC just changed Florida’s COVID-19 numbers. Here’s why

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that it had updated the COVID-19 data for Florida after the state’s own department of health contested the CDC’s COVID-19 tracker data. The CDC told Fox News that it would work with the Florida Department of Health to make sure the...
House RentPosted by
MarketRealist

What Happens When the Eviction Moratorium Ends? It Isn't Pretty

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) instituted a federal eviction moratorium in September 2020. The most recent of four extensions pushed the deadline back to July 31. Article continues below advertisement. Just because a moratorium on evictions ends doesn't mean the housing crisis goes away. What's really going...
AdvocacyCNBC

CDC issues new eviction ban effective through Oct. 3

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction ban effective across most of the country until October. The former moratorium expired last month, even as some 11 million Americans continue to be behind on their rent and the delta variant surges. The Centers for Disease Control and...
CBS LA

UCLA Study: Expiration Of Eviction Moratoriums Led To Further Spread Of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new study from UCLA has linked evictions to further spread of the coronavirus. Researchers say the number of COVID-19 cases increased five-fold and deaths from the disease doubled after states lifted eviction moratoriums that had been put in place to protect people who were out of work and struggling to make rent during the pandemic. Evictions decreased the ability to social distance because people were forced into crowded housing or homeless shelters, according to the study. They also found the threat of eviction may have forced people to engage in work, exposing them to COVID-19 transmission. “Each of...
Huron Daily Tribune

What the CDC mask requirement actually means

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on Tuesday that states that fully vaccinated people should once again begin masking in places with high COVID-19 transmission rates. The CDC also said that all students, faculty and staff should wear masks in schools this fall, regardless of vaccination status.
bigislandnow.com

Latest CDC Eviction Order Applies to All Major Counties in Hawaiʻi

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new order temporarily halting evictions in counties with heightened levels of community transmission of COVID-19, which applies to counties of Hawaiʻi, Maui, Kauaʻi and the City and County of Honolulu. The CDC’s Eviction Order only applies to “covered persons.”...
healthday.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Safe, Recommended for Pregnant Women, CDC Says

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnant women should not hesitate to get COVID-19 vaccines, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in updated guidance issued Wednesday. Previously, the country's leading health agency had only said that pregnant women were "eligible" for the vaccine. The latest recommendation...
Black Enterprise

U.S. Judge Questions If Rising COVID-19 Cases Should Impact CDC Eviction Ban

Reuters – A U.S. judge on Monday questioned lawyers for the Biden administration and landlords challenging a new eviction moratorium put in place last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich asked lawyers about the spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
doctorslounge.com

4th Case of Tropical Bacterial Illness Found in United States: CDC

Last Updated: August 10, 2021. TUESDAY, Aug. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The fourth U.S. case of a rare and potentially fatal bacterial disease called melioidosis, typically found in the tropics, has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Genome testing shows that the strain in the...
Public HealthAOL Corp

Delta variant pushes U.S. cases, hospitalizations to 6-month high

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the United States are at a six-month high, fueled by the rapid spread of the Delta variant across swathes of the country grappling with low vaccination rates. Nationwide, COVID-19 cases have averaged 100,000 for three days in a row, up 35% over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy