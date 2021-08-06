Cancel
Video: Myth debunked? Processing Mayfield, Beckham disconnect

By Jared Mueller
 5 days ago
The Cleveland Browns offense went on a roll in the second half of last season with Baker Mayfield stepping up in Kevin Stefanski’s offense. In 2021, the Browns are hoping that the offense can take the next step with the return of Odell Beckham Jr. from injury and an offseason to build on last year.

There is some concern around Cleveland that Mayfield and Beckham have just not been able to connect with each other. While there are a myriad of reasons, starting with Freddie Kitchens in the receiver’s first year with the Browns, the concern lingers.

Brett Kollmann took time to address the narrative that Beckham and Mayfield together is a problem for Cleveland. Kollman uses logic and film to process the arguments including looking at the receiver’s role on the offense, Mayfield’s struggles early in 2020 and what he expects to change moving forward.

(FYI: A few curse words in the video below.)

As he notes at the end, Kollmann is high on the Browns chances in 2021 and believes in Mayfield and Beckham figuring things out. The logic base is sound but, as he noted, there are specific little things that the duo must do to shore things up. Their work together in the offseason, as well as having access to a lot of film from last year, should really help them take the next step on the field.

Thankfully, the pair has a strong relationship off the field and continue to work hard to make things work. If Kollmann is correct, can we put the “Mayfield and OBJ don’t work together” narrative to rest? If he is not, it will be proven on the field in 2021.

