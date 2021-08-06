Colts hold workout for S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, 4 others

The Indianapolis Colts held a workout for five players on Thursday, including veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, per the league’s transaction wire.

The Colts are always kicking the tires on players via workouts. Clinton-Dix has been in the league for a long time so his name carries some weight in a safety room that already has established starters.

Here are the five players the Colts hosted for a workout on their day off on Thursday:

S Ha Ha Clinton Dix

WR Jonathan Adams

S Jordan Dangerfield

WR T.J. Jones

S C.J. Reavis

It will be interesting to see if Clinton-Dix winds up signing with the Colts as a depth move or whether they were just keeping tabs on the veteran. He hasn’t played since 2019 after he was cut by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.