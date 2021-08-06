Cancel
Montgomery County, IA

Former Insurance Producer Sentenced for Insurance Fraud Scheme

 5 days ago

Des Moines, Iowa – Officials with the Iowa Insurance Division said Friday (today), former insurance producer Dustin French of Red Oak, was recently sentenced in Montgomery County District Court after pleading guilty to his actions in an insurance fraud scheme. The sentence follows an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau which began in April of 2020. The investigation concluded French received compensation from his insurer on multiple occasions following claims to his insurance provider. The investigation determined the documentation supporting the claims was not accurate, leading to French receiving benefits to which he was not entitled.

