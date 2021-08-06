Cancel
Energy Industry

One day after oil and gas royalty law takes effect, North Dakota calls rule unconstitutional

By Jeremy Turley
The Dickinson Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK — North Dakota is calling foul on legislation passed just a few months ago that sets limits on how far back oil companies must pay old royalties to the state. Companies agree to pay oil and natural gas royalties and any late fees to the state for the right to extract publicly owned minerals, but industry-backed legislation approved by the Republican-led Legislature and Gov. Doug Burgum retroactively established a statute of limitations for state collections of royalty payments, meaning the Department of Trust Lands can't require firms to pony up on outstanding royalty bills from before August 2013.

AgricultureThe Dickinson Press

North Dakota governor waives hours of service livestock, hay, water haulers

Drought conditions continue to worsen across North Dakota, with the latest U.S. Drought Monitor rating 14% of North Dakota in exceptional drought, 46% in extreme drought, 38% in severe drought and 2% in moderate drought. The National Weather Service predicts drought will persist through August and into the fall. Livestock...
Bismarck, NDThe Dickinson Press

Report forecasts stagnation for North Dakota economy

BISMARCK — A new economic outlook report predicts slowing recovery for North Dakota as the state climbs out of a pandemic pit. The report compiled by North Dakota State University economics professor Jeremy Jackson forecasts declines in gross state product, labor force participation and total wages over the next few months. However, Jackson's model, which relies on historical data, also predicts a "promising" rise in state tax collections.
Congress & Courtscarolinajournal.com

Manufacturers, environmentalists alike cast shade on House energy bill

House Bill 951 would retire coal plants, increase natural gas, and mandate increases in renewable capacity, but high costs and erosion of N.C. Utilities Commission authorities unite stakeholders in opposition. It is a rarity for large, consequential, far-reaching legislative reforms to engender a consensus across a spectrum of stakeholders, but...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

First Nation in landmark Canadian gas to power project

Alberta’s Frog Lake First Nations, which already owns an oil and gas producing company, said August 9 it would take a majority ownership position in Canada’s first zero emission, gas-fired power plant. Frog Lake Energy Resources, wholly-owned by the First Nation, will hold a 51% interest in the Frog Lake-Kanata...
San Francisco, CAwcn247.com

EPA ordered to update rules on oil spill-fighting chemicals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must update nearly three-decade-old regulations about the chemicals that can be used to disperse offshore oil spills. Some critics say the chemicals are toxic. The judge in San Francisco said Monday that the EPA “delayed unreasonably”″ by waiting at least six years to finalize draft regulations updating the 1994 rules. The agency now has until May 2023 to take final action. The issue stems from the massive 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf Coast. Environmental groups argued that chemical dispersants caused serious health problems to people living there.
EconomyThe Dickinson Press

Did ending federal unemployment benefits help fill jobs in North Dakota?

BISMARCK — With "Help wanted" signs hanging in businesses' windows across North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum announced earlier this year the state would stop offering federal pandemic unemployment benefits. The Republican governor said the extra cash flowing from Washington gave jobless residents a perverse incentive by paying them more to stay home than they could make at work.
HealthThe Dickinson Press

North Dakota seeking participation in statewide addiction survey

BISMARCK — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and first lady Kathryn Burgum are calling on state residents to participate in a survey on addiction in the state. According to a news release from the governor's office, the "North Dakota Addressing Addiction" survey was developed between the state and the Addiction Policy Forum, a non-profit organization which works to combat addiction.
Fargo, NDkxnet.com

Complaint challenges new law on unpaid oil and gas royalties

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A complaint filed on behalf of a North Dakota agency challenges a new state law promoted by the energy industry on limiting the collection of oil and gas royalties. The measure that went into effect this week reduces the amount of interest the state can charge...
Bismarck, NDThe Dickinson Press

Dakota Access Pipeline ramps up carrying capacity by nearly 50% as expansion continues

BISMARCK — A new phase in the expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline's oil capacity is complete, operators of the embattled North Dakota pipeline announced this week. Energy Transfer, the parent company to Dakota Access, reported the development on its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, Aug. 3, announcing that the pipeline has ramped up its carrying capacity to about 750,000 barrels a day — an increase of almost 50% from the volume of oil it has been able to carry since beginning operations in 2017.
Congress & Courtskrwg.org

EPA Urged To Strengthen Methane Rules For Oil And Gas Industry

Commentary: U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.) and Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) are calling on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan to consider current New Mexico state rules as the EPA works towards new proposed methane emissions regulations for the oil and gas industry.
Wyoming StateSheridan Media

Federal Judge Rules Wyoming Election Day Campaign Limits Unconstitutional

A Wyoming law prohibiting campaign activities within 300 feet of a polling place on election days is unconstitutional because the “buffer zone” is unreasonably large, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Nancy Freudenthal, in a July 22 order, ruled in support of arguments that the law banning “electioneering”...
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Two new state laws affecting businesses take effect this weekend

Beginning Sunday, businesses in Louisiana with at least 25 employees will have to make specific accommodations for their pregnant employees. State law already prohibits discrimination against pregnant employees. But a bill by Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, which was approved earlier this summer by the Legislature and enacted into law, goes a lot further, requiring employers to “reasonably accommodate” an employee’s physical limitations due to pregnancy.
Plymouth, MIplymouthvoice.com

Whitmer’s unconstitutional emergency powers law repealed

Jul. 29, 2021 PLYMOUTH VOICE. 1945 law meant for urban riots proved a threat to separation of powers –Petition initiative received more than 500,000 signatures in support. Responding to a citizen-led initiative, the Michigan Legislature recently repealed the state’s Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945. It was the law Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used last year to unilaterally issue unprecedented lockdown orders until the Michigan Supreme Court — in a case brought by the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation— ruled her actions unconstitutional. Because the law came about through a citizen initiative, the governor cannot veto the Legislature’s decision.

