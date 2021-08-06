Cancel
Fans decode Taylor Swift’s riddle, revealing ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ bonus tracks

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift fans know all too well that she loves a good riddle. So it was no surprise that the singer chose a word scramble to clue her fans into what to expect from Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of her 2012 album, Red. It’s also no surprise that Swifties cracked the code in no time.

Taylor Swift
Ed Sheeran
Phoebe Bridgers
Chris Stapleton
