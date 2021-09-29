The best champagne deals for October 2021: Bottles that won’t break the bank

A glass of c hampagne is the epitome of celebration, whether it’s an anniversary with your significant other or a toast for a birthday, job promotion or any other milestone.

Thanks to its luxury status, the French beverage is an indulgent and often expensive treat. However, there are plenty of deals now at both supermarkets – including Asda , Sainsbury’s , Waitrose and Morrisons – and wine specialists such as Laithwaites and Majestic .

We’ve picked the best deals, which range from individual bottles to cases of six or 12 that are perfect for dinner parties or celebrating with friends and family.

Featuring some of the most well-recognised champagne makers, including Laurent-Perrier, Taittinger and Veuve Clicquot, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

For tried-and-tested bottles, check out our guide to the best champagne to celebrate with on any occasion, too.



The best champagne deals for October 2021 are:

Champagne Bollinger special cuvee brut, 12%, 75cl: Was £46.99, now £36.99, Laithwaites.co.uk

Was £46.99, now £36.99, Laithwaites.co.uk Veuve Clicquot brut yellow label 12%, 75cl, case of 6: Was £281.94, now £257.94, Majestic.co.uk

Was £281.94, now £257.94, Majestic.co.uk Laurent-Perrier cuvée rosé brut NV 12%, 75cl: Was £62, now £49.60, Waitrosecellar.com

Was £62, now £49.60, Waitrosecellar.com Champagne Brigitte Delmotte NV 12%, 75cl: Was £35.99, now £17.99, Laithwaites.co.uk

Was £35.99, now £17.99, Laithwaites.co.uk Bollinger Bond 007 special cuvée NV champagne gift box, 75cl: Was £54.99, now £44.99, Northandsouthwines.co.uk

Champagne Bollinger special cuvee brut: Was £46.99, now £36.99, Laithwaites.co.uk

In a pinch for a present? Bolly is your answer! It’s golden-hued with fine bubbles, with notes of summer berry and a delicate creaminess. And now you can save £10 on this classic tipple, with a pretty box to boot – so don’t worry if you forgot the gift wrap.

Buy now

Veuve Clicquot brut yellow label 12%, 75cl, case of 6: Was £281.94, now £257.94, Majestic.co.uk

When you buy a case of six of the classic Veuve Clicquot brut champagne, you can save £30 at Majestic. Synonymous with luxury, it has a world-famous flavour of lemon, orange peel and green apples that are the perfect companion to canapés. Stock up your stash while it’s on offer, or split a case with friends.

Buy now

Laurent-Perrier cuvée rosé brut NV 12%, 75cl: Was £62, now £49.60, Waitrosecellar.com

This one is one for the most discerning drinkers. Using only pinot noir sourced from grand cru villages, it has unusual and delicious raspberry and redcurrant flavours. Now with 20 per cent off, it’ss a great time to purchase this rare treat for those really special occasions.

Buy now

Champagne Brigitte Delmotte NV 12%, 75cl: Was £35.99, now £17.99 Laithwaites.co.uk

This champagne has been beautifully aged three years, which is twice as long as legally required. The result? A rich and creamy bubbly. Currently, this gorgeous bottle has 50 per cent off at Laithwaites.

Buy now

Bollinger Bond 007 special cuvée NV champagne gift box 75cl: Was £54.99, now £44.99, Northandsouthwines.co.uk

In honour of the eagerly awaited Bond film finally coming out, Bollinger has released a special gift box. It may be time to switch from a martini to a more bubbly tipple.

Buy now

