Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans activate Bud Dupree off PUP list among 3 roster moves

By Mike Moraitis
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDKZJ_0bJphHI800

The Tennessee Titans continue to get healthy, as the team announced it has activated outside linebacker Bud Dupree from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Along with the move with Dupree, the Titans also activated defensive back Chris Jones off the COVID-19 list and waived offensive lineman Patrick Morris.

Dupree, who was recovering from a torn ACL suffered last December, has passed his physical and will now be able to join the team at practice. He has yet to make his practice debut in 2021.

Expect the Titans to bring Dupree along slowly, something they have also done with previously injured players such as cornerback Caleb Farley and left tackle Taylor Lewan.

Dupree should make his practice debut on Friday, when the Titans hit the field for their eighth session of training camp, beginning at 9:30 a.m. CT.

Afterwards, we’ll have all the news, notes, video and presser highlights you can handle, including updates on what Dupree is doing, so check back with us later on today.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
57K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Pup#American Football#Pup#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLFanSided

Tennessee Titans: Taylor Lewan is attempting to do something superhuman

When people say things like “the band is getting back together”, these are the types of things that they’re discussing. The facts for the Tennessee Titans and every other NFL team will always include the following theory. Injuries are unavoidable. The hope is however that if there’s an emergency, young guys can step up.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans activate highly-touted rookie, 2 others to camp roster

Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports) We’ve been asking questions about what we might see from the Tennessee Titans as we moved towards the second week of training camp. What’s going on with Caleb Farley? How long will it be before we see him on the field?. There...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Bud Dupree Placed on Reserve -- COVID 19 List

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans looked forward to the day that they could remove linebacker Bud Dupree from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. That happened Thursday, but not in the way anyone expected. And it was not cause for celebration. The Titans placed Dupree on the Reserve –...
NFLWDEF

New Titans Linebacker Bud Dupree Finally Hits the Practice Field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Linebacker Bud Dupree, the Tennessee Titans’ prized free-agent offseason signing, made his practice debut after passing a physical and departing the team’s physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He took part in stretching and individual drills and also participated in a play or two during team drills. It was a big moment for the team and for Dupree, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament last December against Baltimore while with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans expect Dupree, who made 39 1-2 sacks in six seasons with Pittsburgh, to bolster a pass rush that finished 30th last season with just 19 sacks.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Titans Place Former Steelers LB Bud Dupree on COVID-19 List

The Tennessee Titans announced they placed linebacker Bud Dupree on the NFL’s COVID-19 list, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt. Dupree is already on the active/PUP list while he recovers from tearing his ACL last year with the Steelers. Tennessee signed the 28-year-old linebacker to a five-year $82.5 million contract...
NFLNBC Sports

Titans sign Luke Stocker, take Bud Dupree off COVID list

The Titans made a handful of roster moves on Saturday that included the addition of a veteran tight end to the roster. Luke Stocker has agreed to a contract with the team. It’s his second stint in Tennessee as Stocker also played for the club in 2017 and 2018. Stocker...
NFLCBS Sports

Titans' Ty Sambrailo: Returns from PUP list

The Titans activated Sambrailo (undisclosed) from the PUP list Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Sambrailo missed the start of training camp, but now that he's passed his physical he can join in on practices. The veteran looks destined to handle a backup role at tackle for the Titans this season.
NFLMusic City Miracles

Titans activate Caleb Farley, Ty Sambrailo and Jeremy McNichols from PUP

The Titans announced this morning that they have activated first-round pick Caleb Farley from the non-football injury list, and Ty Sambrailo and Jeremy McNichols from PUP. That makes them eligible to return to practice when the Titans take the field this morning. This is a big development for Farley especially...
NFLNBC Sports

Titans add Bud Dupree to COVID-19 reserve list

The Titans now have two reasons to wait for pass rusher Bud Dupree to take the field for the first time in training camp. Dupree was placed on the physically unable to perform list to open camp as he continues to make his way back from the torn ACL that ended his 2020 season. On Thursday, they announced that Dupree has also been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.
NFLFanSided

Tennessee Titans should make a move for Jordan Hicks immediately

In a month, the Tennessee Titans will play the Arizona Cardinals in the 2021 season opener. Right now the Titans are considered favorites in that game, but a lot could change in a month. One thing that will certainly change is the rosters of both teams since the NFL mandates that every team cuts their team from 90 players to 53 players.
NFLallfans.co

Bud Dupree goes through first practice with Tennessee Titans

Bud Dupree is back, and he looks great in Titan blue. The former Kentucky linebacker went through his first practice with the Tennessee Titans today after being taken off the Physically Unable to Perform list. Dupree has been rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered in December while still with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: First look at Titans' Bud Dupree in training camp

The Tennessee Titans shared some great news on Friday morning, announcing the activation of outside linebacker Bud Dupree from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Dupree, who suffered a torn ACL as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in December last season, had yet to participate in any Titans practice this offseason. Now that he has passed his physical, he can join the team.
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Edge Rusher Bud Dupree All Smiles After First Practice With Titans

NASHVILLE – In the grand scheme of things, it was just one practice. But for Titans edge rusher Bud Dupree﻿, it was a start. "Everybody said: Welcome back," Dupree said after his first practice with the Titans on Friday. "(My teammates are) excited, just like I am excited. I haven't played football since December, so it is exciting for me just to be able to do the things I am doing right now. It is fun. I love this game, and I am excited to be on the Titans."
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Titans confident in progress of Caleb Farley and Bud Dupree

NASHVILLE — Week 2 of training camp for the Tennessee Titans saw this 2021 team take one massive step forward. First-round pick Caleb Farley and free agent prize Bud Dupree both took part in their first practices since coming to Nashville. Nothing is more important than the health of a...
NFLNashville Post

Titans coaches bringing Bud Dupree along at their pace

Bud Dupree has not had an easy road getting back to where he was pre-ACL tear, but the Tennessee Titans are being amply cautious with their star edge rusher. The 28-year-old Dupree tore his ACL last December against the Ravens and has been slowly but surely chipping away at his rehab assignments ever since.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans labeled as overrated by former NFL executive

Ryan Tannehill, Titans. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Coming into this 2021 season, the Tennessee Titans have lofty expectations to do something magical this season. With the all-in approach General Manager Jon Robinson has given off, anything short of a deep playoff run could be considered as a disappointment for Titans fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy