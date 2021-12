Insider IT threats continue to plague enterprises. An Egress survey found that 94% of organizations experienced an insider data breach last year. Sometimes insider IT security breaches are intentional and malicious, but other times they are accidental. All it takes is one employee to make a simple mistake or to be unaware of security best practices for them to become an unintentional threat. However, intentional or not, the consequences to an organization are often similarly deleterious. This article will break down examples of insider risks that could pose a threat to organizational data and provide best practices for mitigation, with a focus on an under-the-radar honeypot for would-be insider threats: printing and scanning.

